explanation of woodies cci

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Hi Guy's

Could anyone give my a detailed explanation of the indicator attached ?

I can not remember it and can not find it nowhere

Thanks, Boris

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borko1: I can not remember it and can not find it nowhere

I don't believe you. Typing “woodies cci” into a search engine gives many entries. My first is Trading the Woodies CCI System - COMPLETE Guide - FTMO

 
William Roeder #:

I don't believe you. Typing “woodies cci” into a search engine gives many entries. My first is Trading the Woodies CCI System - COMPLETE Guide - FTMO

Yes William you are partially right but I am asking about the modification attached , they are too many variants

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borko1:

Hi Guy's

Could anyone give my a detailed explanation of the indicator attached ?

I can not remember it and can not find it nowhere

Thanks, Boris

I think - this indicator is from the CodeBase (for MT5) - with short explanation and with the link to MT4 version:

Woodies CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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How to make a search on the forum/Market/ CodeBase/ Signals/etc
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510

Woodies CCI
Woodies CCI
  • www.mql5.com
A widely used indicator with two CCI from different periods.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

I think - this indicator is from the CodeBase (for MT5) - with short explanation and with the link to MT4 version:

Woodies CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

--------------------------

How to make a search on the forum/Market/ CodeBase/ Signals/etc
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510

Thank you guy's to all of you !

Boris

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