explanation of woodies cci
I don't believe you. Typing “woodies cci” into a search engine gives many entries. My first is Trading the Woodies CCI System - COMPLETE Guide - FTMO
I don't believe you. Typing “woodies cci” into a search engine gives many entries. My first is Trading the Woodies CCI System - COMPLETE Guide - FTMO
Yes William you are partially right but I am asking about the modification attached , they are too many variants
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Hi Guy's
Could anyone give my a detailed explanation of the indicator attached ?
I can not remember it and can not find it nowhere
Thanks, Boris
I think - this indicator is from the CodeBase (for MT5) - with short explanation and with the link to MT4 version:
Woodies CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
--------------------------
How to make a search on the forum/Market/ CodeBase/ Signals/etc
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
I think - this indicator is from the CodeBase (for MT5) - with short explanation and with the link to MT4 version:
Woodies CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
--------------------------
How to make a search on the forum/Market/ CodeBase/ Signals/etc
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
Thank you guy's to all of you !
Boris
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Hi Guy's
Could anyone give my a detailed explanation of the indicator attached ?
I can not remember it and can not find it nowhere
Thanks, Boris