Discrepancy in USD to WMZ Conversion on MQL5 Withdrawals
- Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods"
- withdrawal high fees or low value of wmz webmoney
- How to make an elephant out of a fly when the fly is one's own
And rate of conversion from WMZ to local currency (Russian Rubles for example) is not good in some cases.
I mean: many users on Russian forum are using WMZ for withdrawal just because the other withdrawal methods are not available for them.
As far as I know: 1 USD = 1 WMZ
And rate of conversion from WMZ to local currency (Russian Rubles for example) is not good in some cases.
I mean: many users on Russian forum are using WMZ for withdrawal just because the other withdrawal methods are not available for them.
Before the war, 1 USD was equal to 1 WMZ. But since the war started, it's been 1 USD for 1.2 WMZ at all exchange places. It looks like the MQL5 website hasn't updated this change. Can an admin check this issue?
Before the war, 1 USD was equal to 1 WMZ. But since the war started, it's been 1 USD for 1.2 WMZ at all exchange places. It looks like the MQL5 website hasn't updated this change. Can an admin check this issue?
Based on my own experiences plus what I read during years over mql from sellers, withdrawal issue actually are not issues those are limitations from MQL.
I want to ask these questions (may be from you or myself):
1- Do you know any other freelancing system with this high customer for metatrader platform anywhere else?
2- Is there any competition between MQL and other supposed competitor?
3- Can you claim on a system that Legislator and law enforcer part are under same administration?
But the last one is more interesting for me: 4- Is this system a sustainable one?
Based on my own experiences plus what I read during years over mql from sellers, withdrawal issue actually are not issues those are limitations from MQL.
I want to ask these questions (may be from you or myself):
1- Do you know any other freelancing system with this high customer for metatrader platform anywhere else?
2- Is there any competition between MQL and other supposed competitor?
3- Can you claim on a system that Legislator and law enforcer part are under same administration?
But the last one is more interesting for me: 4- Is this system a sustainable one?
first of all its not a limitation and its a simple mistake or ignoring from website admins, second i dont understand what your questions has to do anything with this exchange rate issue, i didn't say mql5 is bad or anything i just pointed out an issue
simple mistake
It is obviously is not a mistake! Who does not knows WMZ real conversion to USD?!
Do you think MQL is that simple or visionless that does not know what is rates between digital or real currencies?!
first of all its not a limitation and its a simple mistake or ignoring from website admins, second i dont understand what your questions has to do anything with this exchange rate issue, i didn't say mql5 is bad or anything i just pointed out an issue
Actually you obviously do but you try to be in safe side in your thoughts.
Everyone knows there is not any other powerful website based on metatrader then tries to accept every thing as a "SIMPLE MISTAKE"! I do not like to be that simple :)
for sure, MQL has a very vast of analyses for these type of topics and as I know it is second time you are talking about this "SIMPLE MISTAKE" :D
i didn't say mql5 is bad
MQL can be whatever it wants! We are not MQL strategy leaders. It is a website with high advantages over years and now consumes these advantages for own favor. the only simple thing is the POWER that has to be understood and I think you do very well! ;)
Do you think MQL is that simple or visionless that does not know what is rates between digital or real currencies?!
Looks like they just don't pay attention. Probably, its not main source of funds for MQ, just additional service for their platform.
Almost all platforms in internet that working with WMZ already have exchange rate 0.8/1.2 or 0.9/1.1
This is not about power and using advantages by MQL. This question have an opposite side.
All buyers can get additional discount if they make deposit via WM. It's mean that mql5.com loosing a lot of money.
But they get it back from sellers. Its strange situation and, in my opinion, will be better to reconsider exchange rate.
Looks like they just don't pay attention. Probably, its not main source of funds for MQ, just additional service for their platform.
Almost all platforms in internet that working with WMZ already have exchange rate 0.8/1.2 or 0.9/1.1
This is not about power and using advantages by MQL. This question have an opposite side.
All buyers can get additional discount if they make deposit via WM. It's mean that mql5.com loosing a lot of money.
But they get it back from sellers. Its strange situation and, in my opinion, will be better to reconsider exchange rate.
It's baffling to see the lack of response on the WMZ withdrawal issue, especially considering the recent measures the website has taken to enhance its legitimacy. The banning of demo signals and the introduction of numerous limitations were significant moves aimed at establishing credibility. Yet, this glaring issue with the USD to WMZ exchange rate remains unaddressed.
We need to amplify this issue until it's impossible to ignore.A lot of users of this website are Russians and they use Webmoney most of the time, Maybe it's time we consider escalating our efforts. Has anyone thought about reaching out through other channels or organizing our feedback to make our collective voice louder?
Where did you get this rate that 1 USD = 1.40 WMZ (or 1.20 WMZ)
?
This is from online exhanger (from website):
well you are checking USD Cash to WMZ , you cant withraw cash directly, we have PayPal and credit cards , so here are their exchange rate in the pictures, and as you can see both are around 1.3 to 1.4 worth of the WMZ and clearly among all the withraw methods the WMZ is the worst option by far
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