withdrawal high fees or low value of wmz webmoney
Hi all. Recently i had a problem with using webmoney for my withdrawals:
The value for each WMZ used to be equal to 1USD. Everything was fine but currently the value of each WMZ is about 0.8USD in almost all exchanges available.
This mean mql is paying us less amount of USD which is unfair. For example if i withdraw 100USD from my account using webmoney i'm actually getting 80USD.
All of other platforms like brokers or exchanges have updated their exchange rates but this issue still exists in mql5. I hope they will come up with a solution for this.
Sadly there is no other withdrawal method available in my country. Now i was wondering if any of you have faced with the same issue?
WMZ = 1 USD (not 0.8 USD).
Commission:
But when you are sending/withdawing WMZ to your bank card so it may be the other commission from your bank and from webmoney itself.
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But when you are sending/withdawing WMZ to your bank card so it may be the other commission from your bank and from webmoney itself.
If you are using webmoney so you know about it.
I mean: you withdraw from mql5 profile to WMZ, and everything is fine (with 2% commission).
But when you want to send this WMZ to your bank card so it is the other commission (from your bank and from webmoney).
My example.
If I want to pass (to send) WMZ to my bank card so webmoney is converting WMZ/USD to Rubles (with not good rate) + I pay 2.5% commission for that.
It may be different (by commission) from one country to an other one.
If you are using webmoney so you know about it.
I mean: you withdraw from mql5 profile to WMZ, and everything is fine (with 2% commission).
But when you want to send this WMZ to your bank card so it is the other commission (from your bank and from webmoney).
My example.
If I want to pass (to send) WMZ to my bank card so webmoney is converting WMZ/USD to Rubles (with not good rate) + I pay 2.5% commission for that.
It may be different (by commission) from one country to an other one.
Thanks sir for responding. I'm aware of commissions but no external exchange or bank account will give you 1USD for 1WMZ anymore (due to commissions, world crisis or whatever)
for example in my forex broker when i attemt to withdraw 100USD they send me 120WMZ and vice versa. If i want to deposit 100USD they ask me to pay 120WMZ (This 20% maybe different in other brokers) and i believe mql has to adapt itself with new international rates. I'm sure they buy wmz for much cheaper price for themselves.
The whole idea is you will lose A LOT of money when withdrawing wmz. Are you really satisfied with wmz withdrawals?
Thanks sir for responding. I'm aware of commissions but no external exchange or bank account will give you 1USD for 1WMZ anymore (due to commissions, world crisis or whatever)
for example in my forex broker when i attemt to withdraw 100USD they send me 120WMZ and vice versa. If i want to deposit 100USD they ask me to pay 120WMZ (This 20% maybe different in other brokers) and i believe mql has to adapt itself with new international rates. I'm sure they buy wmz for much cheaper price for themselves.
The whole idea is you will lose A LOT of money when withdrawing wmz. Are you really satisfied with wmz withdrawals?
Not a problem. Because webmoney is the only method to withdraw for some people for example.
Thanks sir for responding. I'm aware of commissions but no external exchange or bank account will give you 1USD for 1WMZ anymore (due to commissions, world crisis or whatever)
for example in my forex broker when i attemt to withdraw 100USD they send me 120WMZ and vice versa. If i want to deposit 100USD they ask me to pay 120WMZ (This 20% maybe different in other brokers) and i believe mql has to adapt itself with new international rates. I'm sure they buy wmz for much cheaper price for themselves.
The whole idea is you will lose A LOT of money when withdrawing wmz. Are you really satisfied with wmz withdrawals?
I do not have this case. If I withdraw 30 dollars so I will receive 30 WMZ (and commission of 2% will be deducted).
But if I sent/trasfer 30 to webmoney so I will get 30 WMZ.
It may be different from one country to an other one but I explained about how it works in/for Russia for example.
Hi all. Recently i had a problem with using webmoney for my withdrawals:
The value for each WMZ used to be equal to 1USD. Everything was fine but currently the value of each WMZ is about 0.8USD in almost all exchanges available.
This mean mql is paying us less amount of USD which is unfair. For example if i withdraw 100USD from my account using webmoney i'm actually getting 80USD.
All of other platforms like brokers or exchanges have updated their exchange rates but this issue still exists in mql5. I hope they will come up with a solution for this.
Sadly there is no other withdrawal method available in my country. Now i was wondering if any of you have faced with the same issue?
yes webmoney not good higher withdrawals fee😒😒😒
Wire transfer is only option to withdraw.
Webmoney has no use because of sanctions of Russia.
Even for WMZ/RUB you loss more than 8%. For other currencies, the loss increases to 20% without any MQL commission.
I do not know the plans of MetaQuotes but I think that this situation endangers the future of this forum unless any other transaction method is integrated.
Even for WMZ/RUB you loss more than 8%. For other currencies, the loss increases to 20% without any MQL commission.
I do not know the plans of MetaQuotes but I think that this situation endangers the future of this forum unless any other transaction method is integrated.
People say that Webmoney is European payment system (originally registered in EU).
And as far as I know - the people from Russian language forum is using the following:
1. Russians are using Webmoney to withdraw; yes it is not good rate because Webmoney bank in Russia was banned by Central Bank of Russia (and it is not related to the sanctions at all); so the users are withdrawing to WMZ, and use Webmoney official currency exchange to get the fund to their Russian bank cards; yes, it is not good rate because of that.
Bank transfer method of withdrawing may use by some of them but it depends on their bank selected and it depends on the ammount of the fund to be transfered; as I see - it is 3000 USD as a minimum, and not everybody can use Bank transfer method method because of this minimum.
The other withdrawing method (but it is working from time to time only) is withdrawing to UnionPay cards.
You can use Webmoney in case it is not prohibited inside your country for example (it depends on in-country the law and regulations).
2. Many (most of the other users) are using paypal and/or transfer to Visa or Mastercards (but it is also depending on in-country the law and regulation; it means: it may be some limitations established by your government for example).
3. As to "unless any other transaction method is integrated" - it depends on how many thousands users will use the "other transaction method"; because MetaQuotes is big company.
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It is all that I know about it.
it is the same issue till now,
i am loosing 20% on every webmoney exchange... so mql5.com is getting 30% from me on every project which is higher than all websites fees...
i am Tunisian so i can't withdraw using paypal....
any solution?
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Hi all. Recently i had a problem with using webmoney for my withdrawals:
The value for each WMZ used to be equal to 1USD. Everything was fine but currently the value of each WMZ is about 0.8USD in almost all exchanges available.
This mean mql is paying us less amount of USD which is unfair. For example if i withdraw 100USD from my account using webmoney i'm actually getting 80USD.
All of other platforms like brokers or exchanges have updated their exchange rates but this issue still exists in mql5. I hope they will come up with a solution for this.
Sadly there is no other withdrawal method available in my country. Now i was wondering if any of you have faced with the same issue?