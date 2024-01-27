Multicurrency EA not opening trades on live account - page 2
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this function always prints something in journal. check it please.
why these inputs does not has valid initial values?!
put all pairs you have in EA in watch list to have all data downloaded during live check.
cannot try function trade.Buy because market close , however yes i included all needed currency pairs in the market watch. For the initial values i just tell metatrader the correct values when i attach the ea to a chart
could be that data from strategy tester is different from real live data? in particular the spread is very different, on strategy tester it is small while in reality it is much wider (so all my test using this code on XM trading account is meaningless)
if you check for live errors, all will be declare soon.
if you have spread filter make it wider like 3000 points
if you set sl like 5 points make it wider like 3000 points, same for tp.
but the professional way is checking for errors! there will be very useful data.
no, i do not have a spread filter and the problem is that i never saw any error.
however i just noticed that in the trading journal there are some trades that are not written in the history section in mt5
All the trades around the date 2024.01.26 h: 10:09:40 are not written in the history section, is this something usual or i have to worry about it ?