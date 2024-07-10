Bug found with input group and iCustom() - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Follow-up ...
A post from another user who disagrees that this should be called a bug ...
Differences between MQL4 and MQL5 have nothing to do with the issue.
What is in question, is how the "input groups" should be considered, given the lack of documentation or any explanation on the implementation.
I personally do consider it a bug, or an incorrect implementation, or in the very least, an "oversight".
However, given its existence for so long, I doubt it will ever be reconsidered or the documentation changed.
Differences between MQL4 and MQL5 have nothing to do with the issue.
What is in question, is how the "input groups" should be considered, given the lack of documentation or any explanation on the implementation.
I personally do consider it a bug, or an incorrect implementation, or in the very least, an "oversight".
However, given its existence for so long, I doubt it will ever be reconsidered or the documentation changed.
It has a significant effect on your output, and this is not about creating handle or direct access. In his case, it should be called with a string(empty or not), and all is well.
There are still other nuances, he/she would discover when the need arises.
Cheers, to the great moderator. You deserve you praises. Well done.
Your answer makes no sense!
Yes, it can be considered an inconsistency in the documentation, if MetaQuotes is unwilling to consider it a poor implementation.
However, explaining it in the documentation is not going to be that simple (I think) and may require at least a full paragraph to clearly explain it.
Yes, it can be considered an inconsistency in the documentation, if MetaQuotes is unwilling to consider it a poor implementation.
However, explaining it in the documentation is not going to be that simple (I think) and may require at least a full paragraph to clearly explain it.
Was the group keyword removed?
It is not highlighted nor compiled. Build 4410.