Limited financial operations choices.
can the desk see multiple tickets ?
If i respond and start a ticket for this issue and send them the id of the ticket that is directly related will it help ?
it does not accept this answer .
It is the example which I have - I mean: the ticket will be created after "Other question"
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Auto Renew off on subscription but still renew
Marsel, 2023.06.07 10:28
Use the chat bot https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
--------------------------
or -
Choose Account \ Ask a question - Just choose "Other questions" option to ask in free form
It is the example which I have - I mean: the ticket will be created after "Other question"
--------------------------
or -
Thank you Sergey .
This is a financial operations limited case though . The screen i posted is the only choice .
None of the options fit what is going on , i know what caused this and i had reported it already to an Admin and to the desk .
I want to link the other ticket with this one so the desk can see these things are related .
Theres probably another 4-5 users affected by this today (i assume)
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I know what lead to the limited financial operations , but its not from a top-up neither from a withdrawal .
Its an issue i've already reported to admins and the desk . What do i select ?
(i mean , the limitation is stemming from that general site wide issue)