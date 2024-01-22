Limited financial operations choices.

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I know what lead to the limited financial operations , but its not from a top-up neither from a withdrawal .

Its an issue i've already reported to admins and the desk . What do i select ?

(i mean , the limitation is stemming from that general site wide issue)

 

can the desk see multiple tickets ? 

If i respond and start a ticket for this issue and send them the id of the ticket that is directly related will it help ?

 

it does not accept this answer . 


 

It is the example which I have - I mean: the ticket will be created after "Other question"

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Marsel, 2023.06.07 10:28

Use the chat bot https://www.mql5.com/en/contact

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Choose Account \ Ask a question - Just choose "Other questions" option to ask in free form

 
Sergey Golubev #:

It is the example which I have - I mean: the ticket will be created after "Other question"

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Thank you Sergey .

This is a financial operations limited case though . The screen i posted is the only choice .

None of the options fit what is going on , i know what caused this and i had reported it already to an Admin and to the desk .

I want to link the other ticket with this one so the desk can see these things are related . 

Theres probably another 4-5 users affected by this today (i assume) 

 

Here's the admin suggestion in case anyone comes across a similar issue.


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