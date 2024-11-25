Forex Factory Home Page Does NOT Refresh Automatically
- Very Cool Streaming Live News Updater Program
- 150 pips per week
- XO_Method REVISED
I do not know about the general situation but I want to explain it by my example:
It was many yeard ago when FF calendar page was refreshed, but FF took the decision some years later - they are refreshing the actial daya and not a page (it was an announcement on FF with thre explanation that the page may be stucked during high impacted news events and that more easy to refresh the actial data of the news events in this case), example for now:
I do not know about the general situation but I want to explain it by my example:
It was many yeard ago when FF calendar page was refreshed, but FF took the decision some years later - they are refreshing the actial daya and not a page (it was an announcement on FF with thre explanation that the page may be stucked during high impacted news events and that more easy to refresh the actial data of the news events in this case), example for now:
So do you mean that the only way to see accurate TIME and EVENTS is to manually press F5 (refresh page) every time I switch to Forex Factory tab?
So do you mean that the only way to see accurate TIME and EVENTS is to manually press F5 (refresh page) every time I switch to Forex Factory tab?
Why F5?
I set my time on FF calendar many years ago and never changed it (because the news events should be taken in GMT+0 time irrespective off local time and so on):
The events are uploaded weekly so you can switch the page to the next week during the weekend.
And the actual data figures are added to the page without refreshing the page.
It is how it works for me.
---------------------------
By the way, I am using this https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar now so I am not really care about this FF calendar or investing . com calendar or any others sorry. Because this https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar calendar was already included to Metatrader 5 to the charts of it.
- www.mql5.com
By the way, I am using this https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar now so I am not really care about this FF calendar or investing . com calendar or any others sorry. Because this https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar calendar was already included to Metatrader 5 to the charts of it.
Example with this news event: Bank of Japan (BoJ) M2 Money Stock y/y - look at the chart (the events are already on the charts, and we do not need to refresh anything to see them updated; and it is nothing to do with FF calendar):
- www.mql5.com
Why F5?
I set my time on FF calendar many years ago and never changed it (because the news events should be taken in GMT+0 time irrespective off local time and so on):
The events are uploaded weekly so you can switch the page to the next week during the weekend.
And the actual data figures are added to the page without refreshing the page.
It is how it works for me.
---------------------------
By the way, I am using this https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar now so I am not really care about this FF calendar or investing . com calendar or any others sorry. Because this https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar calendar was already included to Metatrader 5 to the charts of it.
I also set my time zone. But if you don't refresh the page, time doesn't move. For example, imagine at 11:00 PM, I refresh Forex Factory's home page, and it shows 11:00 PM, so far, so good. But then I come back 15 minutes later, and the Forex Factory home page is still showing 11:00 PM. It won't change to current time, until you refresh the page. In 2024, a website that should show you everything completely up-to-date, doesn't even show you the correct time. What a joke. That's why I said I had to refresh the website.
Example with this news event: Bank of Japan (BoJ) M2 Money Stock y/y - look at the chart (the events are already on the charts, and we do not need to refresh anything to see them updated; and it is nothing to do with FF calendar):
I also set my time zone. But if you don't refresh the page, time doesn't move. For example, imagine at 11:00 PM, I refresh Forex Factory's home page, and it shows 11:00 PM, so far, so good. But then I come back 15 minutes later, and the Forex Factory home page is still showing 11:00 PM. It won't change to current time, until you refresh the page. In 2024, a website that should show you everything completely up-to-date, doesn't even show you the correct time. What a joke. That's why I said I had to refresh the website.
It is just a clock ("wrist watch" for example). It is not used in case you have yours (and the actual figures are automatically added without refreshing the page).
---------------------
I use Metatrader 5 (MT5) more than Metatrader 4 (MT4) for now so I am not interesting in FF calendar anymore.
It is just a clock ("wrist watch" for example). It is not used in case you have yours (and the actual figures are automatically added without refreshing the page).
---------------------
I use Metatrader 5 (MT5) more than Metatrader 4 (MT4) for now so I am not interesting in FF calendar anymore.
Oh so you're saying the actual news events get updated without the use of the clock? The window that includes these kinds of events is what I'm talking about:
|EUR
|
Trade Balance
|11.2B
|10.9B
|
All Day
|EUR
|
Eurogroup Meetings
|
All Day
|USD
|
Bank Holiday
Allow me to test it with the next event in the window which is (Italian Trade Balance), and I'll report back. Thank you Sergey.
Allow me to test it with the next event in the window which is (Italian Trade Balance), and I'll report back.
Look at screenshot (and I did not refresh the page):
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use