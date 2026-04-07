VPS Subscription - Stop or Cancel?
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- Cancel subscription
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
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As to refund so as far as I know - there is no refund options in MQL5 VPS.
My VPS subscription automatically renewed and is running since Sep 8th. I am currently not subscribed to any signal and do not have EA. What is the option to stop the running of the VPS and get back what was charged on my account? Thanks.
If you Stop your signal subscription, you will be only stopping the server and your subscription will keep running.
If you Cancel your MQL5 VPS, your subscription will be cancelled and your remaining time will be credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes and the next time you will register a MQL5 VPS you will see some thousands minutes waiting for you in the free minutes option.
You will not get a refund of your cancelled subscription.
You can stop or cancel of this MQL5 VPS on this page:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
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As to refund so as far as I know - there is no refund options in MQL5 VPS.
If you Stop your signal subscription, you will be only stopping the server and your subscription will keep running.
If you Cancel your MQL5 VPS, your subscription will be cancelled and your remaining time will be credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes and the next time you will register a MQL5 VPS you will see some thousands minutes waiting for you in the free minutes option.
You will not get a refund of your cancelled subscription.
I have cancelled my subscription. I have a few clarifications
1. Where can I check the remaining time that was credited on my MQL5 account as free minutes?
2. Does the remaining time (free minutes) have an expiration?
I have cancelled my subscription. I have a few clarifications
1. Where can I check the remaining time that was credited on my MQL5 account as free minutes?
2. Does the remaining time (free minutes) have an expiration?
You will see the remaining free minutes, in the first screen with the available subscription options, when you ty to register a nw MQL5 VPS again.
As far as I know there is no expiration time for these free minutes.
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