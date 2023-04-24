Script search!

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Hello everyone, I'm looking for a script that would allow me to do as tradingview for set my orders, there is a lot of script on the site and I can not find.

This!

 
Hello you can make one yourself or look in Codebase, or have one made in Freelance.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Hello you can make one yourself or look in Codebase, or have one made in Freelance.

Thank you!

I'm not very good at programming, I use the platform just for trading, but, my English is not very developed either, would you have a suggestion of keywords for research?  Thanks again!

 
I'm not sure what you are looking for.
 
I do not really know what it's called, but I think I'll do without, the database is really huge!   Thank you very much!!
 
If you at least could try to describe it...
 

Long or short position, the neutral line indicates the price of entry, the price in red the SL and in green the TP.

Long

They offer a few more options.

Options

This simplifies the setting up of an order, but the most basic use remains only for the entry price and the SL.

 

Like this ?

Here is a script you can modify to suit your needs.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   Viewfinder.mq4 |
//|      Copyright 2018, Marco vd Heijden, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2018, Marco vd Heijden, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters
input int      Risk=1000;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//---
   ObjectDelete(0,"up");ObjectDelete(0,"dwn");
   RectangleCreate(0,"up",0,iTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,0),Bid,TimeCurrent(),Bid+Risk*Point(),clrLime);
   RectangleCreate(0,"dwn",0,iTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,0),Bid,TimeCurrent(),Bid-Risk*Point(),clrRed);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Create rectangle by the given coordinates                        | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool RectangleCreate(const long            chart_ID=0,        // chart's ID 
                     const string          name="Rectangle",  // rectangle name 
                     const int             sub_window=0,      // subwindow index  
                     datetime              time1=0,           // first point time 
                     double                price1=0,          // first point price 
                     datetime              time2=0,           // second point time 
                     double                price2=0,          // second point price 
                     const color           clr=clrRed,        // rectangle color 
                     const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // style of rectangle lines 
                     const int             width=1,           // width of rectangle lines 
                     const bool            fill=true,        // filling rectangle with color 
                     const bool            back=false,        // in the background 
                     const bool            selection=true,    // highlight to move 
                     const bool            hidden=true,       // hidden in the object list 
                     const long            z_order=0)         // priority for mouse click 
  { 
//--- set anchor points' coordinates if they are not set 
   ChangeRectangleEmptyPoints(time1,price1,time2,price2); 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- create a rectangle by the given coordinates 
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_RECTANGLE,sub_window,time1,price1,time2,price2)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to create a rectangle! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- set rectangle color 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); 
//--- set the style of rectangle lines 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); 
//--- set width of the rectangle lines 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width); 
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of filling the rectangle 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FILL,fill); 
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); 
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of highlighting the rectangle for moving 
//--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be 
//--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter 
//--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection); 
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden); 
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Move the rectangle anchor point                                  | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool RectanglePointChange(const long   chart_ID=0,       // chart's ID 
                          const string name="Rectangle", // rectangle name 
                          const int    point_index=0,    // anchor point index 
                          datetime     time=0,           // anchor point time coordinate 
                          double       price=0)          // anchor point price coordinate 
  { 
//--- if point position is not set, move it to the current bar having Bid price 
   if(!time) 
      time=TimeCurrent(); 
   if(!price) 
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID); 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- move the anchor point 
   if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,point_index,time,price)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Delete the rectangle                                             | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool RectangleDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,       // chart's ID 
                     const string name="Rectangle") // rectangle name 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- delete rectangle 
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to delete rectangle! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Check the values of rectangle's anchor points and set default    | 
//| values for empty ones                                            | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
void ChangeRectangleEmptyPoints(datetime &time1,double &price1, 
                                datetime &time2,double &price2) 
  { 
//--- if the first point's time is not set, it will be on the current bar 
   if(!time1) 
      time1=TimeCurrent(); 
//--- if the first point's price is not set, it will have Bid value 
   if(!price1) 
      price1=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID); 
//--- if the second point's time is not set, it is located 9 bars left from the second one 
   if(!time2) 
     { 
      //--- array for receiving the open time of the last 10 bars 
      datetime temp[10]; 
      CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),time1,10,temp); 
      //--- set the second point 9 bars left from the first one 
      time2=temp[0]; 
     } 
//--- if the second point's price is not set, move it 300 points lower than the first one 
   if(!price2) 
      price2=price1-300*SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_POINT); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Nice! Thank you very much sir! I will try to modify as I can! Thanks again!
 

wau.. could they create it?? I add the code without any problem, it doesn't throw any error. But nothing appears on the graph. Can it be created so that when we press the R key the RISK box is generated??? then we can open several on the chart, so that they are rectangles, not just 1 indicator.

search everywhere, try to generate the indicator with chatgpt and i can't do it. create many indicators for tradingview. but nevertheless for mt5 or mt4 I can't create a single one and it frustrates me. I only seek to generate the box. because I saw many risk box options, but they are for opening operations or calculating the risk. I only want the union of 2 rectangles together to be able to add it to the graph in a simple way.

I saw another person who could do it by putting 3 trend lines together parallel to each other. what he did was paint the interior with colors and it had also turned out very well. But I can't find a way to download them. many indicators disappeared from the market. I don't know if metatrader is a very old platform or what the problem is.
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