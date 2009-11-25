mql5.dll
nondisclosure :
How about some documentation on what this is? I've been told it's the 'replacement' for DDE. I'd like to know how to use it. :)
When I placed my mouse over that file, the description said "MQL5 Compiler".
circlesquares :
There were several posts regarding the lack of support for DDE for MT5 in the MQL4 forum. It's definitely not supported, but it would be quite feasible to write a DLL to deliver a DDE function more or less identical to what MT4 does. I could probably do it myself, but having never written any DDE code in C++ it would take some time to get my head around it.
Here's a report from depends.exe on the published API for mql5.dll - not much there.
