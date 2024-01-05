Hide EA name in the right top corner on the chart

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Hello,

is it possible to hide the EA name on the chart? Changing the Foreground Colour to NONE is not a proper solution, because the time and price scale will get invisible too.


Best Regards!

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Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
[Deleted]  
TradingProFX: is it possible to hide the EA name on the chart? Changing the Foreground Colour to NONE is not a proper solution, because the time and price scale will get invisible too.

No, that is not desirable nor ethical.

 
TradingProFX:

Hello,

is it possible to hide the EA name on the chart? Changing the Foreground Colour to NONE is not a proper solution, because the time and price scale will get invisible too.


Best Regards!

Not sure what your purpose is but you can simply hide the EA name by changing it to a space

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