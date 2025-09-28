auto validation: not synchronized with trade server - page 2

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Us few cannot be the only ones with this issue?  If anyone is having this issue please post comments so we can get support attention
 
I'm also having this issue with an indicator (for 2h that I started trying)
 

also getting the " not synchronized with trade server"   error

[Deleted]  
Jan Flodin #:
I am also having same issue January 2nd and 3rd 2024.

Confirming the same

 
Administration, please confirm this, there are a lot of us like this
 

Same here, for three days I am not able to upload any new versions


 

I also face the same problem on January 2 and 3, 2024

 

i open a ticket and got this reply :


Support Team 2024.01.04 14:31 EN
Status: Unapproved Open

Hello,

We have some issue with validation at the moment. Will try to fix is as soon as possible.

 
Hi,

Any news? I have the same problem
 
Heiko Kendziorra:

I try to validate in automatic validation a new version of my EA, the report shows:

  • Validation completed with errors
test on EURUSD,H1 (hedging) not synchronized with trade server strategy tester report 42 total trades What can I do? For me it seems mql5 automatic validation doesn't work well. Or am I wrong?


It has already been more than one month, but in vain

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