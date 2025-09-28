auto validation: not synchronized with trade server - page 2
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also getting the " not synchronized with trade server" error
I am also having same issue January 2nd and 3rd 2024.
Confirming the same
Same here, for three days I am not able to upload any new versions
I also face the same problem on January 2 and 3, 2024
i open a ticket and got this reply :
Hello,
We have some issue with validation at the moment. Will try to fix is as soon as possible.
Any news? I have the same problem
I try to validate in automatic validation a new version of my EA, the report shows:
It has already been more than one month, but in vain