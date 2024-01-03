I want to purchase 10 Metatraders with annual payment.

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Hello.

I want to purchase 10 quantities of MQL5.com VPS servers with the annual plan on WEB:


I want to purchase all of them together. Not one by one (not filling the order 10 times), I want something like adding 10 items a shopping cart. Is there a way to do that? Secondly, when I click on the business 12 months, MT4 Opens - but the maximum term is 6 Months - why? (below). Is there a way to sign up for 12 months term? Below is MT4 screen the one you saw - above is the browser.


How can I sign up for 1 year plan? And can I sign up for 10 VPS at one go like a shopping cart, without submitting the order button 10 times?

Lastly, I am hurrying not to miss the opportunity. Can I choose the servers some time after the purchase, because it is not clear which EA's and brokers I use.

Or - Can I change the server after for VPS some time and after chosing a server, can I change the server with ping calculator if I change the EA and broker for that. I will change and EA's dynamically. Is there a possibility to change the server of VPS for another broker or EA?

 
You can't purchase them all together, you need to repeat the procedure 10 times for each trading account and MQL5 VPS.
 
Ed:

Hello.

I want to purchase 10 quantities of MQL5.com VPS servers with the annual plan on WEB:


I want to purchase all of them together. Not one by one (not filling the order 10 times), I want something like adding 10 items a shopping cart. Is there a way to do that? Secondly, when I click on the business 12 months, MT4 Opens - but the maximum term is 6 Months - why? (below). Is there a way to sign up for 12 months term? Below is MT4 screen the one you saw - above is the browser.


How can I sign up for 1 year plan? And can I sign up for 10 VPS at one go like a shopping cart, without submitting the order button 10 times?

Lastly, I am hurrying not to miss the opportunity. Can I choose the servers some time after the purchase, because it is not clear which EA's and brokers I use.

Or - Can I change the server after for VPS some time and after chosing a server, can I change the server with ping calculator if I change the EA and broker for that. I will change and EA's dynamically. Is there a possibility to change the server of VPS for another broker or EA?

Interested to know how it is $5 per month for you but $10 for me…..  
 
Paul Anscombe #:
Interested to know how it is $5 per month for you but $10 for me…..  

There is a high inflation in my country and life is very expensive.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
You can't purchase them all together, you need to repeat the procedure 10 times for each trading account and MQL5 VPS.

Thanks.

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