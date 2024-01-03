I want to purchase 10 Metatraders with annual payment.
Hello.
I want to purchase 10 quantities of MQL5.com VPS servers with the annual plan on WEB:
I want to purchase all of them together. Not one by one (not filling the order 10 times), I want something like adding 10 items a shopping cart. Is there a way to do that? Secondly, when I click on the business 12 months, MT4 Opens - but the maximum term is 6 Months - why? (below). Is there a way to sign up for 12 months term? Below is MT4 screen the one you saw - above is the browser.
How can I sign up for 1 year plan? And can I sign up for 10 VPS at one go like a shopping cart, without submitting the order button 10 times?
Lastly, I am hurrying not to miss the opportunity. Can I choose the servers some time after the purchase, because it is not clear which EA's and brokers I use.
Or - Can I change the server after for VPS some time and after chosing a server, can I change the server with ping calculator if I change the EA and broker for that. I will change and EA's dynamically. Is there a possibility to change the server of VPS for another broker or EA?
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Hello.
I want to purchase 10 quantities of MQL5.com VPS servers with the annual plan on WEB:
I want to purchase all of them together. Not one by one (not filling the order 10 times), I want something like adding 10 items a shopping cart. Is there a way to do that? Secondly, when I click on the business 12 months, MT4 Opens - but the maximum term is 6 Months - why? (below). Is there a way to sign up for 12 months term? Below is MT4 screen the one you saw - above is the browser.
How can I sign up for 1 year plan? And can I sign up for 10 VPS at one go like a shopping cart, without submitting the order button 10 times?
Lastly, I am hurrying not to miss the opportunity. Can I choose the servers some time after the purchase, because it is not clear which EA's and brokers I use.
Or - Can I change the server after for VPS some time and after chosing a server, can I change the server with ping calculator if I change the EA and broker for that. I will change and EA's dynamically. Is there a possibility to change the server of VPS for another broker or EA?