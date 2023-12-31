how to solve the ping issues
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Anil Menon: on Sunday today 31st December 2023, I tried to scan the server and open my logon details on exness Trial9 ... So anybody could help me how to solve this issue. I contacted support@exness.com
It is a week-end and the end-of-year. The broker is most probably carrying out maintenance.
However, we can do nothing for you on the forum. You will have to be patient and await a response from the broker.
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on Sunday today 31st December 2023, I tried to scan the server and open my logon details ... So anybody could help me how to solve this issue. I contacted broker support.
Post edited by moderator to remove broker references