I can't find the range with loop - page 2
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IIf so, then it is better to use not the range, but these two functions to check whether the last bar is an extremum for the last N bars:
example script
But I would recommend that you look towards at least linear regression, and not horizontal linear channels.
Expert example
IIf so, then it is better to use not the range, but these two functions to check whether the last bar is an extremum for the last N bars:
Thank you Nikolai. This is exactly what I would like to use. Your solution on how to check if the last bars are in range is new to me. I hadn't thought about approaching it this way. Thank you for the examples you posted. I don't understand everything, especially Canvas is new to me, but I will analyze everything and learn something new.
Thank you for your help!
Thank you Nikolai. This is exactly what I would like to use. Your solution on how to check if the last bars are in range is new to me. I hadn't thought about approaching it this way. Thank you for the examples you posted. I don't understand everything, especially Canvas is new to me, but I will analyze everything and learn something new.
Thank you for your help!
no problem