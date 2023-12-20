Help Using an indicator on custom indicator
- SOMEBODY help me!!! WITH MY EA?
- Custom Indicator working on CHART and from SCRIPT - BUT NOT FROM EA
- Get parameters from indicator
Please use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| New_Indicator.mq5 | //| Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <CandlestickType.mqh> #property indicator_chart_window //--- plot 1 /*#property indicator_label1 "" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 Green,Red #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_buffers 5 #property indicator_plots 1*/ //---- indicator buffers /*double ExtOpen[]; double ExtHigh[]; double ExtLow[]; double ExtClose[]; double ExtColor[];*/ //--- indicator handles //-------- input parameters input int RSI_ma_period = 14; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE RSI_applied_price = PRICE_CLOSE ; input double RSI_low_level = 30; input double RSI_high_level = 70; input int CCI_ma_period = 14; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE CCI_applied_price = PRICE_CLOSE ; input double CCI_low_level = -100; input double CCI_high_level = +100; input bool InpAlert = true; // Enable. signal input int InpCountBars = 100; // Amount of bars for calculation input color InpColorBull = DodgerBlue;// Color of bullish models input color InpColorBear = Tomato; // Color of bearish models input bool InpCommentOn = true; // Enable comment input int InpTextFontSize = 10; // Font size //--- list global variable string prefix = "Signal Type "; datetime CurTime = 0; int number = 0; double RSIBuffer[]; int RSI_handle = 0 ; int CCI_handle =0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- number = rates_total; //--- We wait for a new bar if(rates_total == prev_calculated) { return(rates_total); } Print("rates_total = ", rates_total); Print("prev_calculated = ", prev_calculated); //--- delete object string objname, comment; int objcount = 0; //--- int limit = 0; if(prev_calculated == 0) { if(InpCountBars <= 0 || InpCountBars >= rates_total) limit = 1; else limit = rates_total - InpCountBars; } else limit = prev_calculated - 1; if(!SeriesInfoInteger(Symbol(), 0, SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED)) return(0); // Variable of time when the signal should be given CurTime = time[rates_total - 2]; //--- calculate Candlestick Patterns for(int i = limit; i < rates_total; i++) { CANDLE_STRUCTURE cand1; if(!RecognizeCandle(_Symbol, _Period, time[i - 1], 1, cand1)) continue; double x = RSI_Func(_Symbol, _Period,RSI_applied_price, RSI_ma_period, number - i); if(x > RSI_low_level - 3 && x < RSI_low_level + 3) { DrawSignal(prefix + "RSI buy " + string(objcount++), cand1, InpColorBull, "RSI BUY"); } if(x > RSI_high_level - 3 && x < RSI_high_level + 3) { DrawSignal(prefix + "RSI sell " + string(objcount++), cand1, InpColorBear, "RSI SELL"); } } // end of cycle of checks //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double RSI_Func(string symbol_name, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES time_frame, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, int ma_period, int Candles_Num) { //--- indicator buffers //double RSIBuffer[]; //Main buffer ArrayFree(RSIBuffer); ArraySetAsSeries(RSIBuffer, true); RSI_handle = iRSI(symbol_name, time_frame, ma_period, applied_price); CopyBuffer(RSI_handle, 0, 0, number, RSIBuffer); return NormalizeDouble(RSIBuffer[Candles_Num], 2); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawSignal(string objname, CANDLE_STRUCTURE &cand, color Col, string comment) { string objtext = objname + "text"; if(ObjectFind(0, objtext) >= 0) ObjectDelete(0, objtext); if(ObjectFind(0, objname) >= 0) ObjectDelete(0, objname); if(InpAlert && cand.time >= CurTime) { Alert(Symbol(), " ", _Period, " ", comment); } if(Col == InpColorBull) { ObjectCreate(0, objname, OBJ_ARROW_BUY, 0, cand.time, cand.low); ObjectSetInteger(0, objname, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_TOP); if(InpCommentOn) { ObjectCreate(0, objtext, OBJ_TEXT, 0, cand.time, cand.low); ObjectSetInteger(0, objtext, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_LEFT); ObjectSetDouble(0, objtext, OBJPROP_ANGLE, -90); } } else { ObjectCreate(0, objname, OBJ_ARROW_SELL, 0, cand.time, cand.high); ObjectSetInteger(0, objname, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_BOTTOM); if(InpCommentOn) { ObjectCreate(0, objtext, OBJ_TEXT, 0, cand.time, cand.high); ObjectSetInteger(0, objtext, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_LEFT); ObjectSetDouble(0, objtext, OBJPROP_ANGLE, 90); } } ObjectSetInteger(0, objname, OBJPROP_COLOR, Col); ObjectSetInteger(0, objname, OBJPROP_BACK, false); ObjectSetString(0, objname, OBJPROP_TEXT, comment); if(InpCommentOn) { ObjectSetInteger(0, objtext, OBJPROP_COLOR, Col); ObjectSetString(0, objtext, OBJPROP_FONT, "Tahoma"); ObjectSetInteger(0, objtext, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, InpTextFontSize); ObjectSetString(0, objtext, OBJPROP_TEXT, " " + comment); } }
Your code is MQL5, but you posted in the MQL4 section. So your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Your code is MQL5, but you posted in the MQL4 section. So your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
ArraySetAsSeries(RSIBuffer, true); RSI_handle = iRSI(symbol_name, time_frame, ma_period, applied_price); CopyBuffer(RSI_handle, 0, 0, number, RSIBuffer);
Perhaps you should read the manual, especially the examples.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
They all (including iCustom) return a handle (an int). You get that in OnInit. In OnTick/OnCalculate (after the indicator has updated its buffers), you use the handle, shift and count to get the data.
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