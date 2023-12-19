EA doesn't save or upload .set files - page 2
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I reopen the Ea, trying to upload the file saved before... but the file has never been created by the saving action before
Did you give the file a name (e.g. "MySettings.set" ) before clicking on save?
I see there were already several settings files in that folder, so you were able to save them before. What is different now?
Please note, that build 4098 is a “beta” which might have bugs. The latest officially released build is 4040 — New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4040: Improvements and fixes
Yes, Mr. Carreiro, I save my files named.
I will try to upgrade to build 4040 then, hoping for resolution of the issue.
Meanwhile thank you for the assistance and for the patience.
Then please show that. Remember we cannot see your computer, so even a little minor misstep may be the root of the problem.
You may be doing something that we cannot see that is causing it the issue. If you are able to capture a GIF animation, then show that. If not, show your steps.
Also, I noticed that you are not saving to a directory under MetaTrader's default Data Folder. Instead you seem to be saving to some sub-folder of the "Desktop".
Try saving to the default data path. There may be a permissions problem on the other folder.
It is not an "upgrade", but a "downgrade".
Well, it just happened something strange and unexpected. I tried to save the file inside the Metatrader Folder. It appeared a message telling me that I have no permission to save the file inside Metatrader folder, so it asked if i wanted to saved it outside. And at the end it created the "my_Setting.set" on the desktop. I dont know how , but at least I have my settings saved.
I will try to downgrade the build, but at least I can save the files, even if in a strange way.
I think we can close the post. Thank for your time and for the assistance.
It is strange that you do not have permissions to save to the MetaTrader data folder.
However, please don't mistake the data folder and the program's installation folder. They are different. You would not have permission to save to the program folder.
The data folder can be found by going to the MetaTrader menu: File -> Open Data Folder.
On this forum, topics/threads are never closed. They remain open for users in the future that have similar issues and wish to continue the discussion.
Understood everything. Thank you for your precious time, Mr.Carreiro.
Regards