The add image function does not appear!
New users have some options limited, so you will need to build up your rating first. Also, the rating only gets updated once per day.
So, you will have to be more active in the forum or on your wall or blog, until your rating has improved. Only then will you be able to have those extra options.
Unfortunately, we also don't know at which rating level this happens but I suspect it will be somewhere between 20-30.
PS! I embedded your image in your post for you!
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Images
Provide your code description with at least one image. Images are inserted using the Image button on the editor toolbar.
When you insert images, please stick to a few good rules:
The charts to be published containing indicators or graphical objects should be made in Black on White color scheme: black and white candlesticks or black bars on white background. This will allow readers to print the image out directly from screen.
All figures should be of excellent quality, that is best ensured using the PNG format. You can also use the GIF format with an appropriate image quality. Do not use JPG format for your screenshots.
All images must not exceed 750 pixels in width. If you insert an image of greater width, on saving it will be automatically reduced with significant loss of quality. The recommended image size is 750х394 pixels.
Give image files meaningful names. Non-Latin characters will be automatically replaced when saving.
Center align all the images and their captions. Format image captions using the Small style. Captions for images are not necessary, but we recommend you to use them.
Make screenshots immediately in the right size. Do not try to reduce size of large pictures in graphical editors. In almost all cases of resizing, image quality become worse.
Figures should not contain anything extra and must be easily understood at a glance. Exclude from image everything that is not related to it directly - readers should immediately grasp the idea of image.
By the way, did you notice that it is also possible to insert video? It is a button with camera icon. You may insert Youtube links or upload files in FLV format.