How to create a profitable strategy? - page 2
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Recently, I've developed several trading strategies and found that creating a profitable one is quite challenging.
One of the strategies involves numerous conditions, but I've noticed that these conditions affect the trading volume.
However, relaxing these conditions results in losses instead.
Below are the entry conditions and backtesting results.
I would greatly appreciate any advice from experts in this field. Thank you very much.
Entry conditions:losing price is above the upper Bollinger Band.
First of all its a dog eating dog world. Why would someone share advice which works for them? But you will definitely get feedbacks from learners. If there is really profitable strategy in existence it would be on marketplace as an EA, but what i believe is that everything is temporary in market. If I share my experience, I have 100s of strategies which worked for a specific duration and start failing once market shifts its parameter such as size of previous day candle.
You are only responsible to research on this topic, however I will share some ideas. There are only two thing responsible which drives price, Price and Time. If your strategy do not combine both of them you will be out of reach with 80 percent or more accurate system. For an example a market consolidating in a range for hours, what does it mean? When it breaks range, it goes minimum 4.236 of that rectangular consolidation zone. Its because of building blocks in that zone. Some says it liquidity buildup, some says building blocks and there are many names of it. Contrary to that when price making impulse and correction, like ABCD wave then pullbacks will always exist. This gives you some hint about price and time both are important to study.
You have to play with price action and avoid using any inbuilt indicators such as bollinger band or MA, they are too old fashioned and today's market are advanced.
First of all its a dog eating dog world. Why would someone share advice which works for them? But you will definitely get feedbacks from learners. If there is really profitable strategy in existence it would be on marketplace as an EA, but what i believe is that everything is temporary in market. If I share my experience, I have 100s of strategies which worked for a specific duration and start failing once market shifts its parameter such as size of previous day candle.
You are only responsible to research on this topic, however I will share some ideas. There are only two thing responsible which drives price, Price and Time. If your strategy do not combine both of them you will be out of reach with 80 percent or more accurate system. For an example a market consolidating in a range for hours, what does it mean? When it breaks range, it goes minimum 4.236 of that rectangular consolidation zone. Its because of building blocks in that zone. Some says it liquidity buildup, some says building blocks and there are many names of it. Contrary to that when price making impulse and correction, like ABCD wave then pullbacks will always exist. This gives you some hint about price and time both are important to study.
You have to play with price action and avoid using any inbuilt indicators such as bollinger band or MA, they are too old fashioned and today's market are advanced.
Thank you for your response. May I ask what you mean by the price and time you mentioned? Are you referring to candlestick patterns and trading hours?
Price = Time squared
If you read books of WD Gann he explains in more detail
Price = Time squared
If you read books of WD Gann he explains in more detail
I've encountered a strange issue where I've noticed that the TP (Take Profit) set in my EA strategy doesn't match the actual TP. I'm wondering if anyone else has faced this kind of problem.
looks like an invalid price.
looks like an invalid price.
USDJPY Sell entry price at 145.619 SL:146.197 TP:143.885. Is there an issue with these price settings, or is it due to the broker?
look at your trades in the images. your tps are 1.007 but the symbol prices are in 1XX.XXX
This is either ea issue or manual oversight by person whom opened the trade.
suggestion: Maybe the coder forgot to add 1.007 to the open price?
look at your trades in the images. your tps are 1.007 but the symbol prices are in 1XX.XXX
This is either ea issue or manual oversight by person whom opened the trade.
suggestion: Maybe the coder forgot to add 1.007 to the open price?
Here are my SL/TP settings when executing buy orders.
May I ask if there are any issues with these settings?
_shiftLowPrice is the lowest price over the past few days.
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