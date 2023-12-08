How can I be a signal provider on MT5 and my wife a signal subscriber.

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We are both using ***. How can I be a signal provider on MT5 and my wife a signal subscriber without me charging her.


 
9167528: We are both using ***. How can I be a signal provider on MT5 and my wife a signal subscriber without me charging her.

The only way to subscribe to a MQL5.com signal without being charged, is to subscribe to your signal with the same MQL5 account that you used to publish it.

 
9167528: We are both using ***. How can I be a signal provider on MT5 and my wife a signal subscriber without me charging her.

Better to trade in one account.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

The only way to subscribe to a MQL5.com signal without being charged, is to subscribe to your signal with the same MQL5 account that you used to publish it.

kindly elaborate,i cant get u
 
9167528 #:
kindly elaborate,i cant get u

Make sure you've done everything as described here, using the same MQL5 account that you used to publish your signal, in order to subscribe to it: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

 
9167528: We are both using ***.How can I be a signal provider on MT5 and my wife a signal subscriber without me charging her.
You'd use a Trade Copier which can work locally or across the internet. You wouldn't do it through the MQL signals.
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