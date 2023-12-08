How can I be a signal provider on MT5 and my wife a signal subscriber.
9167528: We are both using ***. How can I be a signal provider on MT5 and my wife a signal subscriber without me charging her.
The only way to subscribe to a MQL5.com signal without being charged, is to subscribe to your signal with the same MQL5 account that you used to publish it.
9167528: We are both using ***. How can I be a signal provider on MT5 and my wife a signal subscriber without me charging her.
Better to trade in one account.
9167528 #:
kindly elaborate,i cant get u
kindly elaborate,i cant get u
Make sure you've done everything as described here, using the same MQL5 account that you used to publish your signal, in order to subscribe to it:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
9167528: We are both using ***.How can I be a signal provider on MT5 and my wife a signal subscriber without me charging her.You'd use a Trade Copier which can work locally or across the internet. You wouldn't do it through the MQL signals.
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We are both using ***. How can I be a signal provider on MT5 and my wife a signal subscriber without me charging her.