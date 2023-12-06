Hello! Any one here have Idea about MT4 EA Profiling?
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Fernando Carreiro #:
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Sorry! I'll keep this in mind. Thank you.
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I am new to MT4 Expert Advisor coding, and I am having difficulty finding a comprehensive guide on how profiling works on MT4 EA. Although there are variables such as count, time, and percentage, fully grasping these concepts proves challenging. I am in search of a detailed guide or FAQ that delves into the intricacies of Profiling for MT4 EAs. Additionally, I would appreciate clarification on the significance of colors green and blue in the provided screenshot.
I am curious if these colors indicate that the code is predominantly called and doesn't significantly impact the process, or if they relate to the code's efficiency. Despite having numerous void functions and checking the CPU usage of the MT4 platform (which remains below 2%) and memory usage on the task manager (which is less than 20MB), I wonder if this means my code is still efficient and not consuming excessive memory from my laptop.
If you have any suggestions on the best and easiest way to determine if an EA is functioning efficiently or optimized, please share your insights.