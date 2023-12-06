Drawdown Graph Inconsistency in Signal Provider Performance
5.4% and 0.34% are different drawdown figures.
One is maximum drawdown and the ther one is live drawdown.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MY signal is showing a false drawdown level.
Eleni Anna Branou, 2022.03.18 17:38
Drawdown is not only the live drawdown of open trades, but also the account balance drawdown between high and low points.You may never had more than a 3-4% live drawdown, but if you had 6-7 consecutive losses of 3%, that adds up to about 20% max drawdown.
What the Numbers in the Expert Testing Report Mean
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Absolute drawdown is the difference between the initial deposit and the smalles value of balance within testing:AbsoluteDrawDown = InitialDeposit - MinimalBalance
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Maximal drawdown is the highest difference between one of local upper extremums of the balance graph and the following lower extremums:MaximalDrawDown = Max of (Maximal Peak - next Minimal Peak)
The maximal drawdown percentage shows the ratio between the maximal drawdown and the value of respective local upper extremum:
MaxDrawDown % = MaxDrawDown / its MaxPeak * 100%
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Why the drawdown graph only presents data for 24 weeks, not reflecting the stated maximum drawdown of 5.4% as per the account specification?