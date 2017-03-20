Problem with Back Test
According to this article: What the Numbers in the Expert Testing Report Mean
Absolute drawdown is the difference between the initial deposit and the smalles value of balance within testing:
AbsoluteDrawDown = InitialDeposit - MinimalBalance
Maximal drawdown is the highest difference between one of local upper extremums of the balance graph and the following lower extremums:
MaximalDrawDown = Max of (Maximal Peak - next Minimal Peak)
- 2006.05.05
- MetaQuotes Software Corp.
- www.mql5.com
According to this article: What the Numbers in the Expert Testing Report Mean
Absolute drawdown is the difference between the initial deposit and the smalles value of balance within testing:
AbsoluteDrawDown = InitialDeposit - MinimalBalance
Maximal drawdown is the highest difference between one of local upper extremums of the balance graph and the following lower extremums:
MaximalDrawDown = Max of (Maximal Peak - next Minimal Peak)
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Good morning, I would like to address an issue that concerns them; on how it is calculated the drawdown.
When we do a BT in relationships they are described 3 Drawdown. Absolute Maximum, Relative
From the definitions that I found on the internet,
1) Absolute Drawdown is the difference between the initial deposit and the maximum loss.
2) Maximum drawdown is the maximum loss after reaching a certain profit.
3) relative drawdown indicates the maximum percentage loss than the notional principal amount.
I made a very short with BT MT4, for readability and has been done with the EA that allows you to very clearly distinguish the balance by cash,
The problem is that they do not add up accounts, according to the data shown on the graph, and the values of the BT report.
Summary:
Absolute drawdown ratio of 11.12; from graph 8.47
Maximum drawdown ratio of 46.02; by chart 24,57
by ratio 0.18% relative drawdown; by chart with such discrepancies I do not know how to calculate it.
Someone can give me an explanation of these conflicting values?