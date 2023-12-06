How do i faster optimize setting using MQL cloud.
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EAs : Don't do per tick what you can do per bar, or on open.
If you are waiting for a level, don't reevaluate, wait until price reaches it (or a new bar starts, and you recalculate.)
If you are waiting for an order to close, only look when OrdersTotal (or MT5 equivalent) has changed.
How to get backtesting faster ? - MT4 - MQL4 programming forum (2017)
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Indicators: Code it properly so it only recomputes bar zero (after the initial run).
How to do your lookbacks correctly. (2016)
3 Methods of Indicators Acceleration by the Example of the Linear Regression - MQL5 Articles. (2011)
Or, reduce Tools → Options (control+O) → Charts → Max bars in chart to something reasonable (like 1K.)
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Dear
I am using MQL cloud to using optimize my EA. But it show too slow. How i make it faster. I mean cloud use more agents.
I have another question. Sometime I notice optimize stuck mid of time, What can i do that time, can I click stop then start it again.
Thanks in Advanced