iCustom opens many instances
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Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Derrick Mutange: I am using a custom indicator but it opens many instances the EA is multi-timeframe hence the handle is called multiple times. But when I use MQL5 indicators eg iMA, iRSI it works perfect only custom indicators open multiple instances how can I solve this on the custom indicator. This problem is only on visual mode testing but live and non-visual are okay
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I am using a custom indicator but it opens many instances the EA is multi-timeframe hence the handle is called multiple times. But when I use MQL5 indicators eg iMA, iRSI it works perfect only custom indicators open multiple instances how can I solve this on the custom indicator
This problem is only on visual mode testing but live and non-visual are okay