iCustom opens many instances

New comment
[Deleted]  

I am using a custom indicator but it opens many instances the EA is multi-timeframe hence the handle is called multiple times. But when I use MQL5 indicators eg iMA, iRSI it works perfect only custom indicators open multiple instances how can I solve this on the custom indicator

This problem is only on visual mode testing but live and non-visual are okay


[Deleted]  
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
[Deleted]  
Derrick Mutange: I am using a custom indicator but it opens many instances the EA is multi-timeframe hence the handle is called multiple times. But when I use MQL5 indicators eg iMA, iRSI it works perfect only custom indicators open multiple instances how can I solve this on the custom indicator. This problem is only on visual mode testing but live and non-visual are okay

If you need help with your code, then please show all relevant code.

New comment