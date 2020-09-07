EA creates multiple indicator instances using iCustom

 I'm developing an EA, I'm reading a custom indicator using iCustom as the usual, but it creates multiple instances of the same indicator at backtest. 

Usual issue, indicator works absolutely fine when applied to a chart, however when i attempt to use via iCustom in an EA I have multiple instances being applied on my back testing. Could you help me?

Indicator Corola

#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers  2
#property indicator_plots    2
#property indicator_label1   "Short"
#property indicator_type1    DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1   clrSilver
#property indicator_width1   2
#property indicator_label2   "Long"
#property indicator_type2    DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2   clrRed
#property indicator_width2   2

//
//
//

input int                inpPeriodShort = 20;          // Short period
input int                inpPeriodLong  = 40;          // Long period
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE inpPrice       = PRICE_CLOSE; // Price

double vals[],vall[]; int _longPeriod, _shortPeriod;
double SSyy,SSy,LSyy,LSy,_ts2,_tl2;
//------------------------------------------------------------------
//
//------------------------------------------------------------------
//
//
//

int OnInit()
{
   SetIndexBuffer(0,vals,INDICATOR_DATA); 
   SetIndexBuffer(1,vall,INDICATOR_DATA); 
      
      //
      //
      //

EA

void OnTick()
  {
string signal="";
double short_period[];
double long_period[];
ArraySetAsSeries(long_period,true);
ArraySetAsSeries(short_period,true);
int CorrelationDefination=iCustom(NULL,Period(),"Corola.ex5",20,40,PRICE_CLOSE,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0);
CopyBuffer(CorrelationDefination,0,0,3,short_period);
CopyBuffer(CorrelationDefination,1,0,3,long_period);
double shortValue0=short_period[0];
double longValue0=long_period[0];
double shortValue1=short_period[1];
double longValue1=long_period[1]; 
if (longValue0<-0.8&&shortValue0<-0.8) 
if ((shortValue0<longValue0) && (shortValue1>longValue1))
{
signal="Buy";
}
if (longValue0>0.8&&shortValue0>0.8) 
if ((shortValue0>longValue0) && (shortValue1<longValue1))
{
signal="Sell";
}
Comment("Signal: ",signal);
  }
Finally start reading the help. In MQL5, the indicator handle SHOULD BE CREATED ONLY ONCE !!! The indicator handle is created in OnInit ().

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Finally start reading the help. In MQL5, the indicator handle SHOULD BE CREATED ONLY ONCE !!! The indicator handle is created in OnInit ().

Didn´t work!

 
Silverveins :

Didn´t work!

If it didn’t work, then you didn’t do anything.

Please attach ( Attach file) two files: the indicator file and the FIXED advisor file.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Se não funcionou, você não fez nada.

Anexe ( ) dois arquivos: o arquivo do indicador e o arquivo do orientador FIXED. 

I attached the files, can you help or not?
Files:
Coro1.mq5  1 kb
Corola.ex5  27 kb
 
Silverveins :

Correct your code:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   int CorrelationDefination=iCustom(NULL,Period(),"Corola.ex5",20,40,PRICE_CLOSE);
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

void OnTick()

  {
   string signal="";
   double short_period[];
   double long_period[];
   ArraySetAsSeries(long_period,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(short_period,true);
   CopyBuffer(CorrelationDefination,0,0,3,short_period);
   CopyBuffer(CorrelationDefination,1,0,3,long_period);
   double shortValue0=short_period[0];
   double longValue0=long_period[0];
   double shortValue1=short_period[1];
   double longValue1=long_period[1];
   if(longValue0<-0.8&&shortValue0<-0.8)
      if((shortValue0<longValue0) && (shortValue1>longValue1))
        {
         signal="Buy";
        }
   if(longValue0>0.8&&shortValue0>0.8)
      if((shortValue0>longValue0) && (shortValue1<longValue1))
        {
         signal="Sell";
        }
   Comment("Signal: ",signal);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Read the help ( iCustom ). Correct the mistake. Your code won't compile.


Read the help. Look at the code formatting rules - don't be lazy and add the file name. Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  Accelerator.mq5 |
//|                   Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link        "http://www.mql5.com"
#property description "Accelerator/Decelerator"

//---- indicator settings
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 6
#property indicator_plots   1
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color1  Green,Red
#property indicator_width1  2
#property indicator_label1  "AC"
//--- indicator buffers
double ExtACBuffer[];
double ExtColorBuffer[];
double ExtFastBuffer[];
double ExtSlowBuffer[];
double ExtAOBuffer[];
double ExtSMABuffer[];
//--- handles for MAs
int    ExtFastSMAHandle;
int    ExtSlowSMAHandle;
//--- bars minimum for calculation
#define DATA_LIMIT 37
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
Vladimir Karputov:

Correct your code:



Read the help ( iCustom ). Correct the mistake. Your code won't compile. Read the help. Look at the code formatting rules - don't be lazy and add the file name. Example:

Lazy??? Are you kidding??? If I knew the answer and had no doubts I wouldn't be in this forum. In fact, there would be no need for a forum if everyone knew everything.If you don't want to help, don't disturb
 
Silverveins:
Lazy??? Are you kidding??? If I knew the answer and had no doubts I wouldn't be in this forum. In fact, there would be no need for a forum if everyone knew everything.If you don't want to help, don't disturb

Just to remind -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Please fix this indicator or EA

Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.24 07:23

And this is my other suggestion (which came from tsd 2010 and from tsd 2008):

----------------

Just to remind:

Coders (any coder) are coding for free:

  • if it is interesting for them personally, or
  • if it is interesting for many members of this forum.

and Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.



 
Just to remind:

My code works, ok!!!?I attached.

And what's the difference with this post https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/217617 ???????? AND THIS https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/329733 ?????

Good Job !!!

Files:
Corola.ex5  27 kb
Coro.mq5  1 kb
 
Silverveins :
Lazy??? Are you kidding??? If I knew the answer and had no doubts I wouldn't be in this forum. In fact, there would be no need for a forum if everyone knew everything. If you don't want to help, don't disturb

I advise you to communicate correctly.

Your actions: compile -> see if there are any errors?

And the error is:


Click the error and the cursor will move to the code (to the line in the code where this error is) - you refer to the 'CorrelationDefination' variable - but this variable is not declared anywhere.

 
Silverveins :


Here's a good reference:

Visibility Scope and Lifetime of Variables

