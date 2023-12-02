indicator not refresh on chart

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I have indicator not refresh itself or not continued on chart 

any one can device me or help please


Executable ".ex4" file removed by moderator.

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Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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birrow.a: I have indicator not refresh itself or not continued on chart. any one can device me or help please

You have provided insufficient information to offer assistance. You can attach an image using the "+ Attach file" link just below the posting section on the left.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

You have provided insufficient information to offer assistance. You can attach an image using the "+ Attach file" link just below the posting section on the left.

thank you , I did it
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birrow.a #: thank you , I did it

We cannot help you with executable files. To make corrections, you need to have the MQL4 source code.

Please ask the author of the indicator for support.

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Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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