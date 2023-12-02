indicator not refresh on chart
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birrow.a: I have indicator not refresh itself or not continued on chart. any one can device me or help please
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I have indicator not refresh itself or not continued on chart
any one can device me or help please
Executable ".ex4" file removed by moderator.