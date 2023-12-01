EA Deleted for the 3rd time! It can not be installed . Even though several installations are left
You can still install and use your purchased EAs, as long as you have remaining activations, even though they've been removed from the market.
Go to your MT5 terminal, login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and you will find your purchases under the Market folder in the Navigator window.
I tried this and initially it was not working too!
But after I restarted the MT5, it was working. Thanks for the help. And sorry for the many posts but the MT5 SW did something unexpexted too and prevented me from doing what was expected ..
You can still install and use your purchased EAs, as long as you have remaining activations, even though they've been removed from the market.
Go to your MT5 terminal, login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and you will find your purchases under the Market folder in the Navigator window.
So an purchased EA can still be used in case the seller removed the EA from market? Isn`t the EA somehow centrally controlled by the seller?
So an purchased EA can still be used in case the seller removed the EA from market? Isn`t the EA somehow centrally controlled by the seller?
if you bought the product from the Market so it is located in your Metatrader - irrespective off - the seller decides to delete it from the Market or not (because you already bought it):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
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It happened to me for the 3rd time! An EA was deleted by mql5.com It can not be installed . Even though several installations are left
Why are you doing this to me multiple times (within 2 years). I am loosing my money and opportunities.
When I try to install i get this: