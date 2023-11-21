VPS payment error on Mac
... so wait ... it is written - "do not press any button"
----------------------
The users are depositing their fund to MQL5 forum account/profile, and after that - paying directly from their forum profile.
But if you are paying from Visa/Master card so it may be some difficulties, because - you should wait when the fund will come to MQL5 VPS service (because it is international payment anyway).
And it is much more easy to pay from forum profile.
... so wait ... it is written - "do not press any button"
----------------------
The users are depositing their fund to MQL5 forum account/profile, and after that - paying directly from their forum profile.
But if you are paying from Visa/Master card so it may be some difficulties, because - you should wait when the fund will come to MQL5 VPS service (because it is international payment anyway).
And it is much more easy to pay from forum profile.
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There is no process for 10 mins, this screen is stuck. (I'm using MT5 on Macbook M1)
Account -> Register a Virtual Server -> {filling in the required card information} -> Please waiting screen too long.