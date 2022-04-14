cannot register for Virtual Server (VPS)

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Hi


I use MT4 and I have been using VPS on my IG account.

Since my subscription for VPS expired recently, I tried to register for another one as usual and yet I cannot proceed to payment. Normally I am supposed to see payment options such as credit card or paypal on the screen shown on the second image. Any clue what I am doing wrong? thank you,



 
mort2020:

Hi


I use MT4 and I have been using VPS on my IG account.

Since my subscription for VPS expired recently, I tried to register for another one as usual and yet I cannot proceed to payment. Normally I am supposed to see payment options such as credit card or paypal on the screen shown on the second image. Any clue what I am doing wrong? thank you,



Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account with your mort2020 login and NOT your email or any other and try again.

Restart your computer and terminal and try again if needed.

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