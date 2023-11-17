Optimization Results All 0
This is not skip useless results. Literally all the results are 0 for all, but when I uncheck the optimization it works perfectly. The issue is when I start optimizing. Note: this is MT4.
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
omarelbannan: I had a developer make me an MT4 EA, and long story short it works fine when tested, but when I check the optimization box and optimize any sort of parameter it always spits out 0. Can someone tell me what could be the issue?Please ask the developer for support with the EA. There may be a bug in the code that causes differences between a single test and an optimisation pass.
If anyone faced this issue before can you please tell me how did you solve this problem and why this happened to your EA
omarelbannan #: If anyone faced this issue before can you please tell me how did you solve this problem and why this happened to your EA
There is no general solution. The code has to be analysed and the bug fixed. The bug may be due to many possible and different reasons.
Either contact the developer and have them fix it, or hire another one to fix it or do a better job.
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Hi,
I had a developer make me an MT4 EA, and long story short it works fine when tested, but when I check the optimization box and optimize any sort of parameter it always spits out 0. Can someone tell me what could be the issue?