Back test optimization works fine but stops on forward test
Hi all,
New to MT5 and back testing. I am running various back test optimizations but it gets 'stuck' sometimes when moving to to the forward test part.
It works a lot of the time (a back test and a forward test in one run) but sometimes it doesn't. Tday i was done a long term 1 min OHLC close test and it worked fine but then i tried to do a tick short term test so not sure if that is the issue
I can always do a single run without fail.
Any ideas on what i am doing wrong/ how i can resolve it?
Thanks!
This used to happen to me sometimes. Like a few times in the last 2 years. I think I solved removing all .opt files created automatically (I usually ends with a huge amounts of these files). Pay attention that this way you loose past backtester results.
Afraid it didn't work 😭
have you tried defragging your drive? fastest way to do this is by copying the tester folder to a new folder ie tester_2, and then deleting the original folder, and then renaming tester_2 to original name of tester folder. This is assuming that you have a lot of free space. This is not as good as running defrag program, however, is around 90% as "good as".
if that does not work, then, create a new portable version of mt5 and see if that works. if it does, then, delete the first mt5.
