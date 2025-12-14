Back test optimization works fine but stops on forward test

New comment
 

Hi all,

New to MT5 and back testing.  I am running various back test optimizations but it gets 'stuck' sometimes when moving to to the forward test part.

It works a lot of the time (a back test and a forward test in one run) but sometimes it doesn't.  Tday i was done a long term 1 min OHLC close test and it worked fine but then i tried to do a tick short term test so not sure if that is the issue

I can always do a single run without fail.

Any ideas on what i am doing wrong/ how i can resolve it?

Thanks!

 
Make sure that you use the latest stable MT5 build which is 5430 and not beta builds.
 
longytrader:

Hi all,

New to MT5 and back testing.  I am running various back test optimizations but it gets 'stuck' sometimes when moving to to the forward test part.

It works a lot of the time (a back test and a forward test in one run) but sometimes it doesn't.  Tday i was done a long term 1 min OHLC close test and it worked fine but then i tried to do a tick short term test so not sure if that is the issue

I can always do a single run without fail.

Any ideas on what i am doing wrong/ how i can resolve it?

Thanks!

This used to happen to me sometimes. Like a few times in the last 2 years. I think I solved removing all .opt files created automatically (I usually ends with a huge amounts of these files). Pay attention that this way you loose past backtester results.

Not sure whether this will work for you, but you can try.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Make sure that you use the latest stable MT5 build which is 5430 and not beta builds.
Thanks, on the stable version 😎
 
Aleksandar Petrinic #:
This used to happen to me sometimes. Like a few times in the last 2 years. I think I solved removing all .opt files created automatically (I usually ends with a huge amounts of these files). Pay attention that this way you loose past backtester results.

Not sure whether this will work for you, but you can try.
Arrr, nice. Thanks. Will give it a whirl later
 
Afraid it didn't work 😭 

What are the workarounds if I can't get it working?
 
Mark Longbottom #:
Afraid it didn't work 😭 

What are the workarounds if I can't get it working?

have you tried defragging your drive? fastest way to do this is by copying the tester folder to a new folder ie tester_2, and then deleting the original folder, and then renaming tester_2 to original name of tester folder. This is assuming that you have a lot of free space. This is not as good as running defrag program, however, is around 90% as "good as".

if that does not work, then, create a new portable version of mt5 and see if that works. if it does, then, delete the first mt5.

New comment