closing signals but they reopen automatically

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Good evening, since I copy the signals of a person and I purchased a VPS on MQL5 but I don't understand why if I manually close the signal then it reopens it in the same conditions as it was in the original someone else happened

Automated translation applied by moderator.

 
raff2015:

Buonasera siccome copio i segnali di una persona e ho acquistato una vps su MQL5 ma non capisco perché se chiudo io manualmente il segnalo dopo lo riapre allo stesse condizioni di com'era in originale qualcun altro e capitato 

This is an English forum, please use the translation button:

But to answer your question the signal system copies the account situation of the signal provider. If you close a position it will re-open it again to create again the equivalent situation.

[Deleted]  
raff2015: Good evening, since I copy the signals of a person and I purchased a VPS on MQL5 but I don't understand why if I manually close the signal then it reopens it in the same conditions as it was in the original someone else happened

I removed your latest post and edited your original instead.

If you need to add an image, then please use the "+ Attach" instead, since you don't yet have enough rating to embed your image.

[Deleted]  
raff2015: I don't understand why if I manually close the signal then it reopens it in the same conditions as it was in the original someone else happened

That is how signal copy-trading works. You can't manually close trades. It will just open them up again.

 
If you want to close your signal copied trades manually, you must pause or cancel your signal subscription first.
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