closing signals but they reopen automatically
Buonasera siccome copio i segnali di una persona e ho acquistato una vps su MQL5 ma non capisco perché se chiudo io manualmente il segnalo dopo lo riapre allo stesse condizioni di com'era in originale qualcun altro e capitato
This is an English forum, please use the translation button:
But to answer your question the signal system copies the account situation of the signal provider. If you close a position it will re-open it again to create again the equivalent situation.
I removed your latest post and edited your original instead.
If you need to add an image, then please use the "+ Attach" instead, since you don't yet have enough rating to embed your image.
That is how signal copy-trading works. You can't manually close trades. It will just open them up again.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Good evening, since I copy the signals of a person and I purchased a VPS on MQL5 but I don't understand why if I manually close the signal then it reopens it in the same conditions as it was in the original someone else happened
Automated translation applied by moderator.