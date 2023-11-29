Tradays Widget
What do you mean by "widget"?
A website widget is for placing on one's website, not a mobile application:
- www.mql5.com
What do you mean by "widget"?
A website widget is for placing on one's website, not a mobile application:
I don't think that works correctly with the newer iOS17.
You will have to contact MetaQuotes about it — https://www.tradays.com/en/help
This forum is for MetaTrader and MQL.
The widget works on iOS 17.0.1. Could you please specify the phone model and OS version? Sorry to ask here, Tradays is a mobile version of the mql5 calendar, it seems to me that it is not alien to this site, although the original question was asked in the wrong thread.
The Metatrader frame in Tradays does not work right now.
- www.mql5.com
I'm not the OP, but in my case I have iOS 17.0.3 on an iPhone 11, set to the Portuguese language, and on mine the Tradays app widget is not available, just as the OP has reported.
I will try switching to English and see if it works then.
EDIT: Changing the language to English had no effect.
EDIT2: I also checked to see if there were any Tradays app updates pending, but there were none. The last update was 3 months ago for version 4.8.
EDIT3: Updated to iOS 17.1.1, but it had no effect.
EDIT4: Deleted the app and reinstalled it, but no effect — it is still not available as a widget.
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Hi,
I installed Tradays application on my iphone, but I don-t have the widget available.
I there a way to get it please ?
Many thanks