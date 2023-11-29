Tradays Widget

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Hi,

I installed Tradays application on my iphone, but I don-t have the widget available.

I there a way to get it please ?

Many thanks

[Deleted]  
Berkche: I installed Tradays application on my iphone, but I don-t have the widget available. I there a way to get it please ?

What do you mean by "widget"?

A website widget is for placing on one's website, not a mobile application:

Economic calendar widget
Economic calendar widget
  • www.mql5.com
Set (customize) and place the economic calendar widget on your website with automatic updates in real time.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

What do you mean by "widget"?

A website widget is for placing on one's website, not a mobile application:

There is an mobile app

 
And with this app, we should be able to add a widget on the screen
Files:
IMG_1281.png  582 kb
[Deleted]  
Berkche #: And with this app, we should be able to add a widget on the screen

I don't think that works correctly with the newer iOS17.

You will have to contact MetaQuotes about it — https://www.tradays.com/en/help

This forum is for MetaTrader and MQL.

 
Ok thanks 
 

The widget works on iOS 17.0.1. Could you please specify the phone model and OS version? Sorry to ask here, Tradays is a mobile version of the mql5 calendar, it seems to me that it is not alien to this site, although the original question was asked in the wrong thread.

The Metatrader frame in Tradays does not work right now.

add widget

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
[Deleted]  
@Sergey T #:The widget works on iOS 17.0.1. Could you please specify the phone model and OS version? Sorry to ask here, Tradays is a mobile version of the mql5 calendar, it seems to me that it is not alien to this site, although the original question was asked in the wrong thread. The Metatrader frame in Tradays does not work right now.

I'm not the OP, but in my case I have iOS 17.0.3 on an iPhone 11, set to the Portuguese language, and on mine the Tradays app widget is not available, just as the OP has reported.

I will try switching to English and see if it works then.

EDIT: Changing the language to English had no effect.

EDIT2: I also checked to see if there were any Tradays app updates pending, but there were none. The last update was 3 months ago for version 4.8.

EDIT3: Updated to iOS 17.1.1, but it had no effect.

EDIT4: Deleted the app and reinstalled it, but no effect — it is still not available as a widget.

[Deleted]  
Sergey T #: The widget works on iOS 17.0.1. Could you please specify the phone model and OS version? Sorry to ask here, Tradays is a mobile version of the mql5 calendar, it seems to me that it is not alien to this site, although the original question was asked in the wrong thread. The Metatrader frame in Tradays does not work right now.


By the way, your screenshot is from an old iOS version. It is not an iOS 17 screenshot.
 
Fernando I did the same,  still no widget. 
My OS is 17.1.1

I installed the last version from App Store 
[Deleted]  
Berkche #: Fernando I did the same,  still no widget. My OS is 17.1.1. I installed the last version from App Store 
Yes, I can confirm that the Tradays widget is NOT working on iOS 17.
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