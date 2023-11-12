[Error Report] MetaEditor (Build 4040) using too much CPU, Memory and Power usage!
My terminal/editor has the now build 4061;
and I guess it's already solved - if there was any:
Nguyen Van Luong: I am using the computer (Desktop PC): Core i5, 12GB RAM. Recently My computer often suddenly restarts if running the MetaEditor program. The cause may be because the MetaEditor takes up too much of the computer's resources (CPU, Memory and Power usage). Please instruction me how to fix this problem!
I'm currently running build 4040 but I do not have that issue. It may be something specific to your case.
2023.11.12 09:37:44.545 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 4040 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp. 2023.11.12 09:37:44.545 Terminal Windows 10 build 19045, 8 x Intel Core i7-4790T @ 2.70GHz, AVX2, 6 / 15 Gb memory, 161 / 893 Gb disk, touchable, UAC, GMT+0
Please provide more details. Is it always or only when compiling a certain program?
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I am using the computer (Desktop PC): Core i5, 12GB RAM
Recently My computer often suddenly restarts if running the MetaEditor program. The cause may be because the MetaEditor takes up too much of the computer's resources (CPU, Memory and Power usage).
Please instruction me how to fix this problem!
Thank you so much!