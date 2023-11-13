Debugging on Weekends
Thomas L: On MetaEditor (MT4), when I do "Start debugging on real data (F5)", it will always pull up the EURUSD(H1) chart. But now it's on weekend and debugging is not working. I added break points to a few lines but couldn't observe the expressions of certain variables due to no tick data coming in. Are there ways to customize the 'real time data' that I'm debugging on, such as on crypto pairs where market nearly never closes? Many thanks!
Set your debugging defaults in the MetaEditor menu → Tools → Options
Please note that some configuration settings are ignored on MT4 as they are for MT5 only (e.g. execution delay).
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Thank you!
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Hey guys,
On MetaEditor (MT4), when I do "Start debugging on real data (F5)", it will always pull up the EURUSD(H1) chart. But now it's on weekend and debugging is not working. I added break points to a few lines but couldn't observe the expressions of certain variables due to no tick data coming in.
Are there ways to customize the 'real time data' that I'm debugging on, such as on crypto pairs where market nearly never closes? Many thanks!