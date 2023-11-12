Vendors removing indictors after they receive bad reviews and replace them
I dont think I am the only one this is happening to, but we purchase many indicators from here and the least MQL people could do is honor the purchase since they receive a commission. Once again, we purchased a 100 dollar indicator only to see it removed after a review was posted. Now, I cannot apply the old indicator to the chart. Yes, I know to click on purchases tab and apply from there, but there is no purchase tab on my platform. I have 7 activations remaining and I cannot get any help from the Vendor. All I know is te Vendor has replaced the purchase I made with another with the same name and he raised the price. I guess all we can do is Google reviews? Is this the world we live in? Just accept making a purchase and watch it be removed from your platform?
- Why customers need to be careful of many Vendors.
- Theft from Vendors
- Customer Complaining That Indicator Downloaded as EA and Does Not Load
faithdefender:
Yes, I know to click on purchases tab and apply from there, but there is no purchase tab on my platform.
Yes, I know to click on purchases tab and apply from there, but there is no purchase tab on my platform.
If your Metatrader does not have purchased tab so it is your bug, it means:
- you are using very old build of Metatrader, or
- you are using old Version of Windows, or
- you did not fill Community tab in Metatrader.
If you do not see your purchases in your purchased tab so use the following procedure -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
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