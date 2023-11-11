Is It Possible To Read Data From A File Once When Run Slow Complete Optimization?
- A newcomer asks!
- Is MT5 strategy tester better than MT4?
- Optimizing multiple pairs in one EA
Why is it a problem ? Did you measure the impact ?
Data read from a file are cached by the OS, I doubt you will have any real benefit trying to do better.
Why is it a problem ? Did you measure the impact ?
Data read from a file are cached by the OS, I doubt you will have any real benefit trying to do better.
The problem is that I'm wondering if my EA when running the Optimization test has to read the file again for each input set before testing. If so, it will take a very long time to test because each time I run a single test it takes about 10 minutes to read data from external file.
The problem is that I'm wondering if my EA when running the Optimization test has to read the file again for each input set before testing. If so, it will take a very long time to test because each time I run a single test it takes about 10 minutes to read data from external file.
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