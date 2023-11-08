Account removed?
Andres Osterling:Hello, I am trying to enter a case, and I get the following message:" Your account has been removed", when I did not cancel this account at any time. How could I contact support?Besides the above advice, log out of the website and log back in.
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Hello, I am trying to enter a case, and I get the following message:" Your account has been removed", when I did not cancel this account at any time. How could I contact support?