Account removed?

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Hello, I am trying to enter a case, and I get the following message:" Your account has been removed", when I did not cancel this account at any time. How could I contact support?


 

Are you using firefox ? 

The latest update messed up the cache for many websites . 

(if in firefox do a clean cache reload) Hold control + hit F5

[Deleted]  
Andres Osterling:Hello, I am trying to enter a case, and I get the following message:" Your account has been removed", when I did not cancel this account at any time. How could I contact support?

Besides the above advice, log out of the website and log back in.
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