Your account has been removed

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Hi Team ,

I keep contact to the service desk , but the MQL5 helper keep showing this to me , and I cannot get any assistance from your side , please provide guidance , thanks !

 

Click CTRL + F5
and delete temporary internet files from browser
and change the browser.

And/or contact with the service desk:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Financial operations are limited

Sergey Golubev, 2022.07.04 20:20

You can contact with the service desk:

Go to "Contacts and requests" link at the bottom of this page (on Monday/tomorrow),  choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.



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