Your account has been removed

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Financial operations are limited
Sergey Golubev, 2022.07.04 20:20
You can contact with the service desk:Go to "Contacts and requests" link at the bottom of this page (on Monday/tomorrow), choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.
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Hi Team ,
I keep contact to the service desk , but the MQL5 helper keep showing this to me , and I cannot get any assistance from your side , please provide guidance , thanks !