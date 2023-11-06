Really tired of this channel!!!
When that happens, please use the "Complain" link instead on the Channel or one of it's posts (click on the three dots on the right to get a little menu).
That will allow us moderators to see who the author is. It will also alert the admin about the misconduct and so they can do something about it.
When that happens, please use the "Complain" link instead on the Channel or one of it's posts (click on the three dots on the right to get a little menu).
That will allow us moderators to see who the author is. It will also alert the admin about the misconduct and so they can do something about it.
The best solution for this kind of mess is still splitting the rights as we mutually agreed on here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/431390
I'm really wondering why Metaquotes doesn't realize this really simple task.
- 2022.08.24
- www.mql5.com
The best solution for this kind of mess is still splitting the rights as we mutually agreed on here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/431390
I'm really wondering why Metaquotes doesn't realize this really simple task.
I asked for separated settings back in October 2021 !
When that happens, please use the "Complain" link instead on the Channel or one of it's posts (click on the three dots on the right to get a little menu).
That will allow us moderators to see who the author is. It will also alert the admin about the misconduct and so they can do something about it.
Good morning
He's back and I can't find the complain button...
It will be enough
So I banned him (he/username does not exist anymore).
Seems this user is copying the one of the popular channel as his own (content from one channel to his own channel) for his commercal reason
so it is real spam.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Good morning
I unsubscribe from this channel all the time, and all the time its owner who I cannot identify to tell him that I am not at all interested in his channel, keeps resubscribing me!!!
But how can you stop being bothered by your channel?
If we could do something for me that would be cool
The canal
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Its logo
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