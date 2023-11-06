Really tired of this channel!!!

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Good morning

I unsubscribe from this channel all the time, and all the time its owner who I cannot identify to tell him that I am not at all interested in his channel, keeps resubscribing me!!!

But how can you stop being bothered by your channel?

If we could do something for me that would be cool

The canal

[redacted by moderator]

Its logo

[redacted by moderator]

[Deleted]  
Gerard Willia G J B M Dinh Sy: I unsubscribe from this channel all the time, and all the time its owner who I cannot identify to tell him that I am not at all interested in his channel, keeps resubscribing me!!! But how can you stop being bothered by your channel? If we could do something for me that would be cool. The canal [redacted by moderator] Its logo [redacted by moderator]

When that happens, please use the "Complain" link instead on the Channel or one of it's posts (click on the three dots on the right to get a little menu).

That will allow us moderators to see who the author is. It will also alert the admin about the misconduct and so they can do something about it.

 
Thank you so much
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

When that happens, please use the "Complain" link instead on the Channel or one of it's posts (click on the three dots on the right to get a little menu).

That will allow us moderators to see who the author is. It will also alert the admin about the misconduct and so they can do something about it.

The best solution for this kind of mess is still splitting the rights as we mutually agreed on here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/431390

I'm really wondering why Metaquotes doesn't realize this really simple task.

Split rights in mql5 profile section
Split rights in mql5 profile section
  • 2022.08.24
  • www.mql5.com
Dear mql5 admins, Since there is an option to create channels, spam and unwanted advertising have become a massive issue on this platform...
 
Daniel Stein #:

The best solution for this kind of mess is still splitting the rights as we mutually agreed on here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/431390

I'm really wondering why Metaquotes doesn't realize this really simple task.

I asked for separated settings back in October 2021 !


 
Fernando Carreiro # :

When that happens, please use the "Complain" link instead on the Channel or one of it's posts (click on the three dots on the right to get a little menu).

That will allow us moderators to see who the author is. It will also alert the admin about the misconduct and so they can do something about it.

Good morning
He's back and I can't find the complain button...

 
I only found it on a message, not the channel


It will be enough
 
The moderators can see the owner of the channel when you pressed Complain button/link.
So I banned him (he/username does not exist anymore).
Seems this user is copying the one of the popular channel as his own (content from one channel to his own channel) for his commercal reason
so it is real spam.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
The moderators can see the owner of the channel when you pressed Complain button/link.
So I banned him.
Seems this user is copying the one of the popular channel as his own (content from one channel to his own channel) for his commercal reason
so it is real spam.
Thanks you
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