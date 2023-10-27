Take profits
- If it is a "netting" account, it will reduce the current open position.
- If it is a "hedging" account, then it will simply open another position.
Consider setting a "take-profit" on the open position instead.
Using stops (take-profit, or stop-loss) makes it easier to manage the position irrespective of it being a "netting" or "hedging" account.
I am assuming this is a question about MetaTrader 5, because you posted in the "General" section, and answered accordingly.
However, if this is about MetaTrader 4, then only the "hedging" option exists. The MT4/MQL4 section is at the very end of the forum, so post there in the future if it is the case.
I am assuming this is a question about MetaTrader 5, because you posted in the "General" section, and answered accordingly.
However, if this is about MetaTrader 4, then only the "hedging" option exists. The MT4/MQL4 section is at the very end of the forum, so post there in the future if it is the care you able to manually place
yes its mt5, how do you know if its netting, i wanted to have multiple take profits on one trade, am i able to place a netting order as a limir order on the chart to take profit at a certain price, i only ask becasue this is how tradingview does it
If it is a "netting" account, then you can have multiple "Limit" orders to have it partially close the open position at each target.
If it is a "hedging" account however, that will not work.
- You will either have to carry out partial close at each target (either manually or using an assistant EA), or...
- You will have to initially place multiple orders, each with a take-profit targets, producing individual positions of less volume each, so the the total net result is the same.
I would not know. You did not say anything about a "robot" in your first post.
If it is coded by you, then you will have to write code to handle and adapt the method depending on whether it is a "netting" or "hedging" account.
If it is coded by someone else, then you will have to ask the developer for support.
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