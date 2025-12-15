Can we change the Trailing Stop default values in MT5?
hotmailbox: Kinda hate it when I have to enter custom value every single time.
Are you refering to the built-in trailing stop on the MetaTrader 5 terminal?
It saves the "Custom" value with no problem.
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Fernando Carreiro #:Thanks for replying. Yes, I was referring to the built-in trailing stop on MT5 terminal. I know I can enter custom value but I would like to change the entire list as user settings or at least have the last used value (last entered as custom) shown on the drop-down list. For now, I have to enter custom value all the time. Pretty annoying.
Are you refering to the built-in trailing stop on the MetaTrader 5 terminal?
It saves the "Custom" value with no problem.
hotmailbox #: Thanks for replying. Yes, I was referring to the built-in trailing stop on MT5 terminal. I know I can enter custom value but I would like to change the entire list as user settings or at least have the last used value (last entered as custom) shown on the drop-down list. For now, I have to enter custom value all the time. Pretty annoying.
- You can't change the list.
- The "Custom" value is remembered for the existing position but is reset for new positions.
- If you want to have a customised trailing stop, you will have to use an EA, a utility that offers that customised functionality. You will have to code it yourself, have someone else code it for you or look for something pre-made in the Market or CodeBase.
Fernando Carreiro #:Thanks. Whoever coded the MT5 Terminal didn't think it through. Who did hardcode these type of values? A simple *.ini file would make the Terminal 10 times better. I'll do it myself or ask someone who can help.
- You can't change the list.
- The "Custom" value is remembered for the existing position but is reset for new positions.
- If you want to have a customised trailing stop, you will have to use an EA, a utility that offers that customised functionality. You will have to code it yourself, have someone else code it for you or look for something pre-made in the Market or CodeBase.
hotmailbox #:Exactly right. Very odd programming there. Very annoying. Completely useless for gold.
Thanks. Whoever coded the MT5 Terminal didn't think it through. Who did hardcode these type of values? A simple *.ini file would make the Terminal 10 times better. I'll do it myself or ask someone who can help.
Thanks. Whoever coded the MT5 Terminal didn't think it through. Who did hardcode these type of values? A simple *.ini file would make the Terminal 10 times better. I'll do it myself or ask someone who can help.
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Kinda hate it when I have to enter custom value every single time.
Thanks,