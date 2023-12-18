Indicators: Simple Support and Resistance

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Simple Support and Resistance:

Simple Support, Resistance, and Mid-Line boilerplate

Simple Support and Resistance

Author: THOMAS RAY GURCHIEK

 
indicator installed but TL of support resistance and midpoint not appearing
 
its not working. installed. or send me guide how to installed.
 

add these codes 

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 3
#property indicator_color1  Red
#property indicator_color2  Blue
#property indicator_color3  White
#property indicator_width1  2
#property indicator_width2  2
#property indicator_width3  2
#property strict
//--- inputs
input int Lookback = 50;

//--- indicator buffers
double         SupportBuffer[];
double         ResistanceBuffer[];
double         MidLineBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping 
   SetIndexBuffer(0,SupportBuffer);  SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexArrow(0,159); 
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ResistanceBuffer);  SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexArrow(1,159); 
   SetIndexBuffer(2,MidLineBuffer);  SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexArrow(2,159);
Improperly formatted code edited by moderator.
[Deleted]  
@Azad Amanuel Gorgis Gorgis #: add these codes 
Improperly formatted code edited by moderator.

Please, always use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code.

Code button in editor

 
thank you for correction code
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