Indicators: Simple Support and Resistance
indicator installed but TL of support resistance and midpoint not appearing
its not working. installed. or send me guide how to installed.
add these codes
#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_color1 Red #property indicator_color2 Blue #property indicator_color3 White #property indicator_width1 2 #property indicator_width2 2 #property indicator_width3 2 #property strict //--- inputs input int Lookback = 50; //--- indicator buffers double SupportBuffer[]; double ResistanceBuffer[]; double MidLineBuffer[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,SupportBuffer); SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexArrow(0,159); SetIndexBuffer(1,ResistanceBuffer); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexArrow(1,159); SetIndexBuffer(2,MidLineBuffer); SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexArrow(2,159);Improperly formatted code edited by moderator.
@Azad Amanuel Gorgis Gorgis #: add these codes
Improperly formatted code edited by moderator.
Please, always use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code.
thank you for correction code
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Simple Support and Resistance:
Simple Support, Resistance, and Mid-Line boilerplate
Author: THOMAS RAY GURCHIEK