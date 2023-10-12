RSI EA problem
Of course, it does, that is what you wrote.
|You open with the RSI is below 80 (assuming RSIlevel is 20)
|
if(RSIvalue[1] > (100 -RSIlevel) && RSIvalue[0] < (100 - RSIlevel) && CountOpenPositions() == 0){
|On a new bar, the RSI is still below 80 and hasn't reached 20. You close.
|
if(RSIvalue[1] >= RSIlevel){ ClosePositionBuy(); }
Use the debugger or print out your variables, including _LastError and prices and find out why. Do you really expect us to debug your code for you?
Code debugging - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
Error Handling and Logging in MQL5 - MQL5 Articles (2015)
Tracing, Debugging and Structural Analysis of Source Code - MQL5 Articles (2011)
Introduction to MQL5: How to write simple Expert Advisor and Custom Indicator - MQL5 Articles (2010)
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Of course, it does, that is what you wrote.
|You open with the RSI is below 80 (assuming RSIlevel is 20)
|On a new bar, the RSI is still below 80 and hasn't reached 20. You close.
Use the debugger or print out your variables, including _LastError and prices and find out why. Do you really expect us to debug your code for you?
Code debugging - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
Error Handling and Logging in MQL5 - MQL5 Articles (2015)
Tracing, Debugging and Structural Analysis of Source Code - MQL5 Articles (2011)
Introduction to MQL5: How to write simple Expert Advisor and Custom Indicator - MQL5 Articles (2010)
if I delete the if constructor to close buy position, the ea works the same way
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HI everyone today I coded this ea and it works but I've a problem with the buy positions, when opening a buy positions, the ea close it at the next bar! please help me!