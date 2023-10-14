strategy test

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can I test 10 parity at the same time with 1 ea on metatrader stratejy test
[Deleted]  
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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hasan102030: can I test 10 parity at the same time with 1 ea on metatrader stratejy test
Your question is unclear. Please explain in more detail.
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Fernando Carreiro #:
Your question is unclear. Please explain in more detail.

for example I have an EA and I want to strategy test.

can I choose at the same time audusd and aud jpy and cadchf vs. and test all of it with 1 ea at the same time ?

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hasan102030 #:for example I have an EA and I want to strategy test. can I choose at the same time audusd and aud jpy and cadchf vs. and test all of it with 1 ea at the same time ?

Yes, you can select the "All Market Watch symbols" for the testing symbol.


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I think MT5 has this feature. I wonder if it's available in MT 4, I didn't see it.
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hasan102030 #I think MT5 has this feature. I wonder if it's available in MT 4, I didn't see it.

No, MT4 does not have this feature. Consider moving to MT5.

[Deleted]  

Why did you post your question in the MT5 section?

Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4

Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Why did you post your question in the MT5 section?

Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4

Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893

Im going to have look into using MT5. I didnt know about this feature.

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