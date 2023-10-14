strategy test
can I test 10 parity at the same time with 1 ea on metatrader stratejy test
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
hasan102030: can I test 10 parity at the same time with 1 ea on metatrader stratejy testYour question is unclear. Please explain in more detail.
I think MT5 has this feature. I wonder if it's available in MT 4, I didn't see it.
Why did you post your question in the MT5 section?
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Fernando Carreiro #:
Why did you post your question in the MT5 section? Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Why did you post your question in the MT5 section?
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Im going to have look into using MT5. I didnt know about this feature.
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