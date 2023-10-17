Problem with average price and trailing stop
return ( NormalizeDouble( MathAbs(price_buy - price_sell), _Digits ));
If you only have sell orders, you return a negative price, thus your problem.
Lots Weighted Average Price = ∑ op(i) × lot(i) ÷ ∑ lot(i). This is the break even price of all orders combined.
Figuring out how to reopen several positions after forcibly closing them - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum #1 (2022)
For sell orders, lot is negative. Compute one sum.
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double newStopLoss = NormalizeDouble(OrderStopLoss() + passo, Digits);
You used NormalizeDouble, It's use is usually wrong, as it is in your case.
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Floating point has an infinite number of decimals, it's you were not understanding floating point and that some numbers can't be represented exactly. (like 1/10.)
Double-precision floating-point format - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
See also The == operand. - MQL4 programming forum (2013)
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Print out your values to the precision you want with DoubleToString - Conversion Functions - MQL4 Reference.
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SL/TP (stops) need to be normalized to tick size (not Point) — code fails on non-currencies.
On 5Digit Broker Stops are only allowed to be placed on full pip values. How to find out in mql? - MQL4 programming forum #10 (2011)
And abide by the limits Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades - Appendixes - MQL4 Tutorial and that requires understanding floating point equality Can price != price ? - MQL4 programming forum (2012)
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Open price for pending orders need to be adjusted. On Currencies, Point == TickSize, so you will get the same answer, but it won't work on non-currencies. So do it right.
Trailing Bar Entry EA - MQL4 programming forum (2013)
Bid/Ask: (No Need) to use NormalizeDouble in OrderSend - MQL4 programming forum (2012)
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Lot size must also be adjusted to a multiple of LotStep and check against min and max. If that is not a power of 1/10 then NormalizeDouble is wrong. Do it right.
(MT4 2013)) (MT5 2022))
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MathRound() and NormalizeDouble() are rounding in a different way. Make it explicit.
MT4:NormalizeDouble - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
How to Normalize - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
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Prices you get from the terminal are already correct (normalized).
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PIP, Point, or Tick are all different in general.
What is a TICK? - MQL4 programming forum (2014)
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if(OrderStopLoss() != 0 && Ask > OrderStopLoss() + passo + step) {
You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid. Pending Buy Stop orders become market orders when hit by the Ask.
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Your buy order's TP/SL (or Sell Stop's/Sell Limit's entry) are triggered when the Bid / OrderClosePrice reaches it. Using Ask±n, makes your SL shorter and your TP longer, by the spread. Don't you want the specified amount used in either direction?
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Your sell order's TP/SL (or Buy Stop's/Buy Limit's entry) will be triggered when the Ask / OrderClosePrice reaches it. To trigger close at a specific Bid price, add the average spread.
MODE_SPREAD (Paul) - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #25
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The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools → Options (control+O) → charts → Show ask line.)
Most brokers with variable spreads widen considerably at end of day (5 PM ET) ± 30 minutes.
My GBPJPY shows average spread = 26 points, average maximum spread = 134.
My EURCHF shows average spread = 18 points, average maximum spread = 106.
(your broker will be similar).
Is it reasonable to have such a huge spreads (20 PIP spreads) in EURCHF? - General - MQL5 programming forum (2022)
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In this chart it works well the first few times, then this descent occurs and as you can see the stoploss that are taken lead to a loss. This shouldn't happen