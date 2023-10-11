Default mt5
Alberto Lili:I wanted to sign up for an mql5 signal, only that when I try to sign up in 'Start copying in metatrader' another mt5 from another broker opens up by default, how can I set the one from which I click the signal without it redirecting me to the other one?Subscribe from within MetaTrader itself, on the terminal that is connected to the trading account you wish to use for it.
Alberto Lili #:So I do..., my default redirects to another mt5 from another broker
No, that is not case and your screenshot shows that you are doing it via the web browser and not via the MetaTrader desktop terminal application.
From within your MetaTrader terminal, make sure you are properly logged onto your MQL5 community account and then open up the Signals tab.
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
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I wanted to sign up for an mql5 signal, only that when I try to sign up in 'Start copying in metatrader' another mt5 from another broker opens up by default, how can I set the one from which I click the signal without it redirecting me to the other one?