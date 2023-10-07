Trying to port MQL4 indicator into MQL5 but getting nothing but a blank window.
In MT5 you can manage buffers for data storage and calculations (as well as plotting), it isn't a necessity to use multidimensional arrays to log the calculations
You'll rather use functions with a signature like this:
double iDeviation(double closePrice, double &data[], int period, int pos){ } double iSma(double closePrice, double &data[], int period, int pos){ }
I can help more tomorrow maybe
In MT5 you can manage buffers for data storage and calculations (as well as plotting), it isn't a necessity to use multidimensional arrays to log the calculations
You'll rather use functions with a signature like this:
I can help more tomorrow maybe
The multidimentional array is what was used in the mt4 original indicator that I could find and I leaved it at that because I wasn't confident in my understanding what it was meant to do. I didn't change anything regarding the calculation.
The multidimentional array is what was used in the mt4 original indicator that I could find and I leaved it at that because I wasn't confident in my understanding what it was meant to do. I didn't change anything regarding the calculation.
Yes but mql4 is a different architecture to mql5, and what you might have in the start() function of a mql4 indicator cannot be "copy-paste" 1:1 to mql5. Mql5 has a different approach to process data...buffer handling is different for plotting the data.
Yes but mql4 is a different architecture to mql5, and what you might have in the start() function of a mql4 indicator cannot be "copy-paste" 1:1 to mql5. Mql5 has a different approach to process data...buffer handling is different for plotting the data.
I understand it , but apart from the multi dimentional array I can't find any problem there, I tried to change the buffer handling part in the provided code if I understood you correctly .
I understand it , but apart from the multi dimentional array I can't find any problem there, I tried to change the buffer handling part in the provided code if I understood you correctly .
You have the properties and OnInit setup correctly, but I had to make 3 new calculation buffers to make this work in MT5. I can show what I did later
Please note that in MQL4, the time-series data in the OnCalculate parameters are treated as a series by default, but in MQL5 they are treated as normal arrays by default.
You will have to reverse the loop sequence or force the parameter arrays to be treated as a series.
here's an attempt to make things work while maintaining the multi-dim arrays... it plots things, not sure how the original mt4 indicator plot looked exactly...eitherway there's an exception occurring that I couldn't seem to resolve no matter what I tried
I'm aware of how to tackle the array out of range exception, although this time it's lost on me
here's an attempt to make things work while maintaining the multi-dim arrays... it plots things, not sure how the original mt4 indicator plot looked exactly...eitherway there's an exception occurring that I couldn't seem to resolve no matter what I tried
I'm aware of how to tackle the array out of range exception, although this time it's lost on me
Thank you for your effort, I really appreciate it. I will look into your code and see what can I learn from it. But it seems that your code plot is different output than what the original mt4 does.
Mt4 chart :
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EightCap Global Ltd, MetaTrader 4, Demo
your code chart :
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
FTMO S.R.O., MetaTrader 5, Demo
Original mt4 code :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| kase peak.mq4 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "mladen" #property link "mladenfx@gmail.com" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 5 #property indicator_color1 DimGray #property indicator_color2 DimGray #property indicator_color3 Magenta #property indicator_color4 DeepSkyBlue #property indicator_color5 Magenta #property indicator_width3 2 #property indicator_width4 2 #property indicator_width5 2 #property indicator_level1 0 #property indicator_levelcolor DimGray // // // // // extern double kpoDeviations = 2.0; extern int kpoShortCycle = 8; extern int kpoLongCycle = 65; extern double kpoSensitivity = 40; extern bool allPeaksMode = false; // // // // // double kphBuffer[]; double kpoBuffer[]; double kpdBuffer[]; double kpmBuffer[]; double kppBuffer[]; double wrkBuffer[][6]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ // // // // // int init() { SetIndexBuffer(0,kphBuffer); SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_HISTOGRAM); SetIndexBuffer(1,kpoBuffer); SetIndexLabel(1,NULL); SetIndexBuffer(2,kpdBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(3,kpmBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(4,kppBuffer); SetIndexStyle(4,DRAW_HISTOGRAM); IndicatorShortName("Kase peak oscillator ("+DoubleToStr(kpoDeviations,2)+","+kpoShortCycle+","+kpoLongCycle+","+DoubleToStr(kpoSensitivity,2)+")"); return(0); } int deinit() { return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ // // // // // #define ccLog 0 #define ccDev 1 #define x1 2 #define xs 3 #define xp 4 #define xpAbs 5 // // // // // int start() { int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); int i,r,limit; if(counted_bars<0) return(-1); if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--; limit = MathMin(Bars-counted_bars,Bars-kpoLongCycle); if (ArrayRange(wrkBuffer,0) != Bars) ArrayResize(wrkBuffer,Bars); // // // // // for(i=limit,r=Bars-i-1; i>=0; i--,r++) { wrkBuffer[r][x1] = wrkBuffer[r-1][x1]; wrkBuffer[r][xs] = wrkBuffer[r-1][xs]; wrkBuffer[r][ccLog] = MathLog(Close[i]/Close[i+1]); wrkBuffer[r][ccDev] = iDeviation(ccLog,9,r); // // // // // double avg = iSma(ccDev,30,r); if (avg>0) { double max1 = 0; double maxs = 0; for (int k=kpoShortCycle; k<kpoLongCycle; k++) { max1 = MathMax(MathLog(High[i]/Low[i+k])/MathSqrt(k),max1); maxs = MathMax(MathLog(High[i+k]/Low[i])/MathSqrt(k),maxs); } wrkBuffer[r][x1] = max1/avg; wrkBuffer[r][xs] = maxs/avg; } wrkBuffer[r][xp] = kpoSensitivity*(iSma(x1,3,r)-iSma(xs,3,r)); wrkBuffer[r][xpAbs] = MathAbs(wrkBuffer[r][xp]); // // // // // kppBuffer[i+1] = EMPTY_VALUE; kpoBuffer[i] = wrkBuffer[r][xp]; kphBuffer[i] = wrkBuffer[r][xp]; double tmpVal = iSma(xpAbs,50,r)+kpoDeviations*(iDeviation(xpAbs,50,r)); double maxVal = MathMax(90.0,tmpVal); double minVal = MathMin(90.0,tmpVal); if (kpoBuffer[i] > 0) { kpdBuffer[i] = maxVal; kpmBuffer[i] = minVal; } else { kpdBuffer[i] = -maxVal; kpmBuffer[i] = -minVal; } // // // // // if (!allPeaksMode) { if (kpoBuffer[i+1]>0 && kpoBuffer[i+1]>kpoBuffer[i] && kpoBuffer[i+1]>=kpoBuffer[i+2] && kpoBuffer[i+1]>= maxVal) kppBuffer[i+1] = kpoBuffer[i+1]; if (kpoBuffer[i+1]<0 && kpoBuffer[i+1]<kpoBuffer[i] && kpoBuffer[i+1]<=kpoBuffer[i+2] && kpoBuffer[i+1]<=-maxVal) kppBuffer[i+1] = kpoBuffer[i+1]; } else { if (kpoBuffer[i+1]>0 && kpoBuffer[i+1]>kpoBuffer[i] && kpoBuffer[i+1]>=kpoBuffer[i+2]) kppBuffer[i+1] = kpoBuffer[i+1]; if (kpoBuffer[i+1]<0 && kpoBuffer[i+1]<kpoBuffer[i] && kpoBuffer[i+1]<=kpoBuffer[i+2]) kppBuffer[i+1] = kpoBuffer[i+1]; } } return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ // // // // // double iDeviation(int forDim, int period, int pos) { double dMA = iSma(forDim,period,pos); double dSum = 0; for(int i=0; i<period; i++,pos--) dSum += (wrkBuffer[pos][forDim]-dMA)*(wrkBuffer[pos][forDim]-dMA); return(MathSqrt(dSum/period)); } // // // // // double iSma(int forDim, int period, int pos) { double sum = wrkBuffer[pos][forDim]; for(int i=1; i<period; i++) sum += wrkBuffer[pos-i][forDim]; return(sum/period); }
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I wanted to port Kase Peak Oscillator indicator from mt4 to mt5 because couldn't find it by googling. I am new to mql that is why I don't know much about it but I have a little experience with coding. Below I've provided a code which I modified from mql4 using this guide https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/81. Calculation part is unchanged from the original apart from corrected functions and variables that were missing in mql5, but after I put it into the chart there is no data, it is just a blank window under main chart and I can't seem to understand where I have messed up. Please can you help me find my mistake?