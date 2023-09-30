VPS Question
There is no RBC fopr this kind of VPS =- because this MQL5 VPS = "Metatrader in cloud" (your other Metatrader but in cloud).
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Sergey Golubev, 2023.09.25 17:34MQL5 VPS does not work as a traditional VPS.
This MQL5 VPS is "Metatrader in cloud" and it is mostly used for autotrading by robots and for signal subscription.
read this thread for more details: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/454477
To make it shorter -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.24 18:01
VPS is the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
To make this copy of your Metatrader in cloud so you need to open chart (or charts) and attach your EA to the chart (or to the charts) to ready to trade.
After that - you make the migration: you are synchronizing your Metatrader with open charts with EA attached to the charts - with the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
Once you synchronized (once you sent everything to VPS) so you can close your pc (in you want): your EA will work on VPS (means: your EA will work on the copy of your Metatrader in cloud).
And all those actions (with possibe errors) are written in your VPS log files (you can check it inside your home Metatrader).
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To make it shorter:
- Your MQL5 VPS = your "2nd Metatrader in cloud". I mean: there is the cloud (somewhere). And there is "your second Metatrader" there ... this "second Metatrader in cloud" is empty ... you will need to provide migration/synchronize.
- Migration = sending your EAs/indicators/open charts from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to "your Metatrader in cloud").
- You can synchronize the settings/open charts/EAs/settings of your EAs/changing the settings of your EA/opened charts - from your home Metatrader with MQL5 VPS (with "your Metatrader in cloud"). You can synchronize many time (as many as you want).
- Only open chart(s) with attached EA(s) can be migrated (can be synchronized) from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to "your Metatrader in cloud").
- Your EA(s) will work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud"), and you can close your home Metatrader, or use your home Metatrader with the other trading account, or any.
- Autotrading is always On in MQL5 VPS ("your second Metatrader in cloud" is having autotrading to be always ON irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader).
- (limitation) Your EA will not work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud") if EA is using dll irrespective off - you allowed dll or not in your home Metatrader (irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader). It is necessary to see the code or to be a coder to know: your EA is using/calling dll or not).
- (limitation) It must be 64-bit client terminal (MT5) to use virtual hosting - means: your home Metatrader 5 should be 64-bit.
MT4 does not have this limitation (because MT4 is always on 32-bit).
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There is no RBC fopr this kind of VPS =- because this MQL5 VPS = "Metatrader in cloud" (your other Metatrader but in cloud).
To make it shorter -
Thank you for the clarification, much appreciated!
Just a concern.
When I synchronize, Algo Trading is switched off on my local MT5. If I enable again on the local MT5 and re-synchronize, my Algo Trading is switched off again.
If I re-enable Algo Trading on my local MT5, does it re-enable on the cloud MT5 as well or does this only happen when you synchronize?
**Edit: I assume this is the DDL problem you refer to?
And if it only re-enables Algo Trading when synchrozing, what am I doing wrong that it is disabling Algo Trading whenever I try to synchroize?
Sorry to be a bother but I am completely new to this kind of trading system and have a lot to learn.
Thanks in advance.
Autotrading is always On in MQL5 VPS.
Means: you make it ON on your home computer, provide synchronization. and it is automatically switched to be OFF on your computer (because it is always ON in MQL5VPS which is your other "Metatrader in cloud".
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If you are migrating the EA/robot on MQL5 VPS so you can check some part of those instructions (because it is explained in detailos about what to do and how to migrate):
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor
- 2021.03.30
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Hi Everyone
Firstly, I have tried looking through the forums and the MQL5 VPS information and I am not seeing anything I can use to answer my questions.
I just bough the VPS this morning and did the migration according to the MQL5 guide.
1. How do I access the VPS from a remote location?
I have MQL5 on my home PC. I bought the VPS because we have unstable power and I wanted to ensure that my bot is always able to trade regardless of my home PC being on/off.
When I am at my office for example, how do I access the VPS when my PC is offline at home and remote login is unavailable?
2. When loading my bot, I get the below initialization error from the EA logs on the VPS. What am I doing wrong?
Your assistance would be greatly appreciated, thank you.